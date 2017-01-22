How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Diego Costa's goal celebration against Hull City sparks reaction on Twitter

The big story coming out of Stamford Bridge ahead of Sunday's visit of Hull City was that Diego Costa had been restored to the Chelsea starting XI.

So much has been written and said about the striker over the past few days. His manager Antonio Conte claimed a back injury was the reason he didn't play at Leicester City, while he's also reportedly had his head turned by mega-money Chinese offers.

However, the 28-year-old, who has been outstanding for the entire 2016-17 campaign, lined up alongside Pedro and Eden Hazard in Conte's three-man attack and he made the sort of return that every Chelsea fan could only have dreamed of.

Hull, 19th in the table and under newly appointed boss Marco Silva, more than held their own in the first half and, in fact, they managed as many shots on target as the league leaders in the opening period.

A nasty-looking injury to Ryan Mason meant there was nine minutes of stoppage time, and it was in the seventh of those nine minutes that Costa found the back of the net - and he had a strong celebration to go with it as well.

Costa - back in the team, back on the scoresheet

On the right-hand side, Victor Moses, completely reborn under Conte this season, drove at his man before beating him and drilling a dangerous low delivery across Hull's penalty area.

The opposite wing-back Marcos Alonso made a brilliant run which caught the attention of the Hull backline, leaving Costa, who did nothing more than hold his position, free to fire past Eldin Jakupovic from around ten yards.

Chelsea v Hull City - Premier League

Even better than the Spain international's goal, however, was his celebration - a clear dig at the press, the media, journalists and anyone else who's had anything to say about him during the past week.

Check out the goal, along with the Premier League's joint-top scorer's brilliant response to the transfer rumours, in the videos below:

As Thierry Henry alluded to during Sky Sports' half-time analysis, it was the sort of celebration which said 'You (everyone) keep on talking and speculating about my future, and I'll just keep on scoring goals and doing my job'.

As you can see by the tweets below, it's fair to say that fans on Twitter loved Costa's celebration - here is the best reaction:

Saturday was a fantastic day for Chelsea in the title race, with Liverpool, Tottenham and the two Manchester clubs all failing to pick up maximum points, and only a brave man would bet against Conte winning the league in his very first season in English football.

What message do YOU think Costa was sending out with his celebration? Leave YOUR opinion in the comments box below!

