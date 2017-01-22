How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Xhaka will now miss Arsenal's upcoming game against Chelsea.

Granit Xhaka has an unwanted record after his red card against Burnley

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Granit Xhaka can’t seem to keep out of trouble at the moment, as he picked up his ninth red card in three years during this afternoon's last-gasp Arsenal victory over Burnley.

Following this sending off, Xhaka can now claim the title of most dismissed player in Europe’s five largest leagues since the beginning of last season.

Xhaka’s most recent sending-off came as the result of a dangerous two-footed challenge on midfielder Steven Defour; picking up a straight red.

Article continues below

Manager Arsene Wenger voiced concerns for the Swiss midfielder in a recent interview, following a victory over Swansea earlier in the season, suggesting his words have not had their intended effect.

"I am a bit concerned, yes, because discipline is important," Wenger was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

The star fans want Conor McGregor to battle if WWE signs him

The star fans want Conor McGregor to battle if WWE signs him

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

The reason Jose Mourinho has axed the ball boys at Man Utd [Mirror]

"We want to be effective in all situations we face. In a derby, it is important to keep control of your reaction and have a strong discipline.

"He's normally a very composed and calm guy. Sometimes on the field he has the reaction that is a bit impulsive. He knows that.

“He has to work on that and keep control of his reactions in the game."

Wenger, who was also sent from the touchline late in the game, conceded that he personally should not have said anything to referee John Moss.

Embarrassing stat for Xhaka

Despite this, the poor temperament of the tough-tackling Xhaka seems to be an issue that won’t go away easily.

Xhaka's discipline must improve

Xhaka’s reputation for ill-discipline was well known from his days at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 24-year old will now miss the important upcoming game against Chelsea, furthering concern amongst fans that his recklessness may be damaging Arsenal’s title challenge.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-BURNLEY

Whatever the case, Xhaka’s importance to the side is partly down to his defensive intensity, where picking up cards comes with the territory.

However, if Arsenal intend to give Chelsea a run for their money in the Premier league, Xhaka’s discipline must be improved sooner rather than later.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Granit Xhaka
Alexis Sanchez
Mesut Özil
Arsene Wenger
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again