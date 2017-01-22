Granit Xhaka can’t seem to keep out of trouble at the moment, as he picked up his ninth red card in three years during this afternoon's last-gasp Arsenal victory over Burnley.

Following this sending off, Xhaka can now claim the title of most dismissed player in Europe’s five largest leagues since the beginning of last season.

Xhaka’s most recent sending-off came as the result of a dangerous two-footed challenge on midfielder Steven Defour; picking up a straight red.

Article continues below

Manager Arsene Wenger voiced concerns for the Swiss midfielder in a recent interview, following a victory over Swansea earlier in the season, suggesting his words have not had their intended effect.

"I am a bit concerned, yes, because discipline is important," Wenger was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

Article continues below

"We want to be effective in all situations we face. In a derby, it is important to keep control of your reaction and have a strong discipline.

"He's normally a very composed and calm guy. Sometimes on the field he has the reaction that is a bit impulsive. He knows that.

“He has to work on that and keep control of his reactions in the game."

Wenger, who was also sent from the touchline late in the game, conceded that he personally should not have said anything to referee John Moss.

Embarrassing stat for Xhaka

Despite this, the poor temperament of the tough-tackling Xhaka seems to be an issue that won’t go away easily.

Xhaka's discipline must improve

Xhaka’s reputation for ill-discipline was well known from his days at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The 24-year old will now miss the important upcoming game against Chelsea, furthering concern amongst fans that his recklessness may be damaging Arsenal’s title challenge.

Whatever the case, Xhaka’s importance to the side is partly down to his defensive intensity, where picking up cards comes with the territory.

However, if Arsenal intend to give Chelsea a run for their money in the Premier league, Xhaka’s discipline must be improved sooner rather than later.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms