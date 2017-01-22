How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

David Luiz had a funny moment.

David Luiz produced hilariously bad cross against Hull City

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea made the most of Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all dropping points on Saturday by beating Hull City.

The Blues took a step closer to the Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over the Tigers.

Diego Costa put his recent fall-out with Antonio Conte to bed by opening the scoring in the first half, but it wasn’t until the 81st minute that the result was beyond doubt.

Article continues below

Cesc Fabregas’ free-kick was headed home by Gary Cahill as Chelsea established an eight point lead at the top of the table.

The weekend couldn’t have gone much better for the west London outfit. Of their five nearest challengers, only Arsenal picked up three points.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

The RAW star reportedly set to take on Goldberg at WWE Fastlane

The RAW star reportedly set to take on Goldberg at WWE Fastlane

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Why nobody should be surprised Alexis Sanchez did a Panenka vs Burnley

Why nobody should be surprised Alexis Sanchez did a Panenka vs Burnley

And considering there were rumours that Costa’s rift with Conte could result in him leaving the club, the sight of him back among the goals will have delighted every single Chelsea fan.

Video: Costa's goal

Chelsea's stars

Conte will make sure his players remain level-headed, but the Premier League title is becoming a real possibility now. It’ll be incredibly difficult for any other team to stop this well-oiled machine.

Conte has had terrific contributions this season from Costa, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta this season, and the arrival of David Luiz in the summer has also done wonders.

The Blues boast the best defensive record in the top flight, conceding just 15 goals, and Luiz has played a big part in that.

Luiz's hilarious cross

Strangely enough, it was at the opposite end of the pitch where the Brazilian nearly made his biggest impact on the game. In the closing stages, Luiz found himself with the ball in an attacking position on the left and with several teammates in the box.

This is where things went downhill. It was fortunate that Chelsea already had the game in the bag, for Luiz’s left-footed cross sailed into the stands.

Even he saw the funny side, laughing as he made his way back into defence.

Stick to defending, David.

Is David Luiz among the top 5 signings of the season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
David Luiz
Chelsea
Brazil Football
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League
Frank Lampard

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again