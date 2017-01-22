Chelsea made the most of Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United all dropping points on Saturday by beating Hull City.

The Blues took a step closer to the Premier League title with a 2-0 victory over the Tigers.

Diego Costa put his recent fall-out with Antonio Conte to bed by opening the scoring in the first half, but it wasn’t until the 81st minute that the result was beyond doubt.

Cesc Fabregas’ free-kick was headed home by Gary Cahill as Chelsea established an eight point lead at the top of the table.

The weekend couldn’t have gone much better for the west London outfit. Of their five nearest challengers, only Arsenal picked up three points.

And considering there were rumours that Costa’s rift with Conte could result in him leaving the club, the sight of him back among the goals will have delighted every single Chelsea fan.

Conte will make sure his players remain level-headed, but the Premier League title is becoming a real possibility now. It’ll be incredibly difficult for any other team to stop this well-oiled machine.

Conte has had terrific contributions this season from Costa, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta this season, and the arrival of David Luiz in the summer has also done wonders.

The Blues boast the best defensive record in the top flight, conceding just 15 goals, and Luiz has played a big part in that.

Strangely enough, it was at the opposite end of the pitch where the Brazilian nearly made his biggest impact on the game. In the closing stages, Luiz found himself with the ball in an attacking position on the left and with several teammates in the box.

This is where things went downhill. It was fortunate that Chelsea already had the game in the bag, for Luiz’s left-footed cross sailed into the stands.

Even he saw the funny side, laughing as he made his way back into defence.

Stick to defending, David.

