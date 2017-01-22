LeBron James has been a part of some phenomenal teams over the course of his historic and decorated NBA career.

He’s played against Hall of Fame caliber players and coaches along the way.

However, he’s 16-22 overall against Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

Let that sink in for a moment.

He only has a losing record against one other NBA team (oddly enough the Denver Nuggets).

After Thursday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns, James offered the following words to reporters about Pop in advance of their primetime matchup on Saturday night.

“I think he's the greatest coach of all time. You have to be sharp, mentally and physically, when you go against his ball club. If you were an NFL player, it's probably the same as going against a [New England Patriots-coached Bill] Belichick team.”

He added, "What they're going to do, they're going to do and you have to try to figure it out.”

James is no stranger to losing to the Spurs in crucial games. After all, Pop’s teams played against him in three separate NBA Finals (when James was with Cleveland and in Miami) and took two out of three of those series.

James also played under him on the 2004 US Olympic team that took home the bronze medal in Athens. Since then, he’s paid attention to the coach and has attempted to study his style, but has come up short.

But, it seems like he accepts that fact.

When asked about LeBron’s comments before their matchup, the Spurs coach reacted in hilarious fashion with the following statement.

Now we all need to know what the two bet on.

After a hard-fought 118-115 Spurs victory in overtime, the respect between the two was obvious, as James made a point to go over to the opposing coach after the game for a few quick words and a handshake.

James also reportedly admitted that he would consider playing for Popovich in the 2020 Olympics since he was recently named the coach of the US National team.

It’s not often that an opposing coach demands respect, but Gregg Popovich is on a whole different level of his own in that regard.