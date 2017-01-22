How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Arsene Wenger was sent to the stands during Arsenal's 2-1 win over Burnley.

Arsene Wenger reacts to pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor during Burnley win

Arsenal's dramatic late 2-1 win over Burnley at the Emirates would have generated mixed emotions for Gunners boss Arsene Wenger.

After Shkodran Mustafi netted his first goal for the club, to give the home side a 59th-minute lead, Andre Gray levelled late on for Burnley in the 94th minute, which had seemingly earned the visitors a point.

However, the Clarets' poor run of form away from home continued, when Ben Mee's high foot on Laurent Koscielny gifted Alexis Sanchez the chance to convert from the spot and snatch all three points.

That win moved Arsenal up to second on 47 points - still eight shy of Chelsea - but ahead of local rivals Tottenham and Liverpool, who had started the day ahead of them having played a game more.

But while the win may have put the Gunners in behind the Blues, who enjoyed a 13-game winning streak earlier in the season, Wenger will take the three points and likely action from the FA.

Although a penalty ultimately earned Arsenal victory on Sunday, it was from the spot, also, that got Burnley back in the game late on.

With Granit Xhaka having already been sent off just six minutes after the Gunners' opener, Francis Coquelin made matters worse when he fouled Ashley Barnes in the fourth of eight additional minutes.

Gooner punishes Arsenal

Gray, an Arsenal fan as a kid, stepped up to net what seemed inevitable to be the equalising penalty. However, by this point, Wenger had been sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss after disputing the penalty decision.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Matters didn't end there, though, with Wenger then appearing to push fourth official Anthony Taylor after stopping to turn and watch the action from the tunnel.

Clearly, frustration had set in for the Frenchman, but despite appearing livid at the time, Wenger had composed himself by the time Sanchez stepped up to collect all three points.

Lost control

"I just should have shut up," Wenger admitted, as per the Mirror. "I apologise for not having done it. It was nothing malicious. I should have kept my control, even if it was a hectic time."

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Wenger may be set to face action from the FA, however, he appeared satisfied with a good day's work at the Emirates, which keeps them in sight of high-flying Chelsea.

Wenger added: "We kept going. We are a relentless team who fights for everything. Every week and every game is an unbelievable fight for everybody."

