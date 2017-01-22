As the Royal Rumble pay-per-view edges closer, fans haven’t stopped speculating as to what could happen on the night.

WWE have done a fantastic job of not giving anything away in terms of winners, that’s despite some names looking more obvious that others – but that’s all based on rumours.

THE CLEANER TO WWE?

Despite it looking like a stacked card right now, with some huge names in there, the man everyone seems to be talking about right now isn't even a part of WWE as far as the fans are aware; Kenny Omega.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It’s a long and confusing situation regarding The Cleaner, as the interest in him is there, but there are plenty of stumbling blocks that suggest it won’t be going ahead.

That includes his NJPW contract expiring on January 31, and currently being booked for an event in Chile – the night before the Rumble.

Article continues below

Regardless of that, Triple H has confirmed his interest, Cena has been trolling the WWE fans for the last few weeks and now Omega has joined in on the fun.

ROYAL RUMBLE HINT

An Instagram user going by the name of ‘grinningmasque’ posted an interesting photo, featuring an autograph from Omega – as you’ll be able to see below.

While it looks like any ordinary autograph, Omega subtly dropped the most exciting yet obvious hint yet that he could be entering the Royal Rumble, by adding the ‘#30’ in the autograph.

The Cleaner is also famous for trolling the fans, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s simply messing with them and getting all eyes on the Rumble, only for him not to turn up.

On the other hand, the continual obvious hints could have fans assuming that he’s not turning up, and then it becomes a genuine surprise if and when he does actually appear.

Only time will tell whether WWE did enough to snap him up in time.

What do you think? Will Kenny Omega be a part of the 2017 Royal Rumble? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms