Steph Curry is well known amongst almost all NBA fans not just because he is the league's MVP, but due to the fact he is able to be so consistent at hitting three's, no matter how close or how far he is from the basket.

His Golden State Warriors played against the Orlando Magic on Sunday in a game which they comfortably won by 20 points with a scoreline of 118-98. Curry was the top performer on the night with 27 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

During the game, the league's MVP hit his 1,761st career three-pointer - according to the Warriors PR Twitter account - which etched himself a new spot in NBA history.

The 1,761st career three-pointer moved Curry up to 13th on the NBA's all-time threes made list, passing former Sacramento Kings small forward Peja Stojakovic.

Curry finished the game with seven three-pointers made out of 13 attempts after just over 29 and a half minutes played, helping the Warriors take a comfortable lead in the Western Conference. He finished the night with 1,763 career threes.

The Golden State star now only needs another 24 more three-pointers in order to move up to 12th in the list and pass former Seattle Supersonics small forward Rashard Lewis. He should be able to achieve that easily before the end of the season, but his three-point percentage has been down this year compared to previous years. He may not move up again as soon as people think.

Curry will have an opportunity to add to his career three-point total when the Warriors play against the Miami Heat on Monday.