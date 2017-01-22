Russell Westbrook is having an historic start to the NBA season.

He’s looking to become the first player to average a season-long triple-double since Oscar Robertson did in the 1961-1962 season and he’s right on pace, averaging a whopping 30.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest through 44 games.

However, since Kevin Durant bolted in free agency, he’s also taken on the NBA’s largest role, as evidenced by his league-high 41.9 Usage Rate.

While this is not an effort to slight his accomplishments by suggesting that his numbers are inflated, it does bring up the question of whether or not any other players across the league could also average a triple-double for a complete season if they were given full reigns and every opportunity to do so.

Here are three players that would probably be able to do so.

The first is no surprise, but the last two might shock you.

LeBron James

So far this season, James is averaging 25.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists. As a player who consistently impacts every statistical category, James ranks seventh all-time with 45 career triple-doubles (right behind Westbrook’s 58).

At this stage of his career, James is focused on winning championships, and thus the regular season doesn’t mean as much to him as it used to (no matter if he wants to admit that or not). Therefore, averaging a season-long triple-double is out of the question as far as realistic possibilities go.

But, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to claim that if James was in Westbrook’s role as the team’s main scorer, rebounder and assister and no other players around him demanded the ball, he could do exactly what Brodie is doing on a nightly basis.

In other words, if the two players switched spots right now, it’s easy to claim that James could do exactly what Westbrook is doing.

They’re just entirely two different situations.

Rajon Rondo

This selection might be a little surprising, but hear me out.

While Rondo has been a plus-rebounder at his position for much of his career at 4.9 per game, 22 games during the 2014-2015 season were eye-opening.

Playing for a Celtics organization that was rebuilding and that eventually shipped him off to the Dallas Mavericks, he played those 22 games at the beginning of the season in a similar role to what Westbrook is tasked with now.

As the key ball-handler on offense and also trusted with making plays all over the court, Rondo averaged 8.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.8 assists over 31.8 minutes per game. If he was given minutes in the high-30’s, he very easily could have averaged a triple double.

All he needed to do was score one more bucket and pull down a few more rebounds per game. It’s not a stretch to expect that he could still do that if he was given the opportunity on another rebuilding team today.

Tyreke Evans

You might think I’m crazy with this one. After all, Evans is only averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season.

However, he’s been injured and has only been on the court for 17.5 minutes per game. Secondly, he plays with Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday who both demand the ball a lot, especially Davis.

Going back to his rookie season with the Sacramento Kings, which was oddly enough his best season, he put up 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Per 36 minutes this season, he’s putting up marks of 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

Therefore, it’s easy to make the connection that if he was putting up major minutes while on the Thunder (and without Davis shooting the ball 20-plus times per game and dominating the boards), that he would be a nightly triple-double threat who could sustain elite numbers.

While Westbrook is clearly in a class of his own in terms of scoring the basketball while putting up triple-doubles nearly every night, he’s not the only one who could put up a season-long triple-double.

He basically is just in the perfect situation. Not only is he the focal point every possession on the floor, but he’s also in his prime and in peak physical condition.

If he completes the feat, it will certainly be remarkable nonetheless, but it might not be the only time we see it happen ever again.

Another ultra-talented player just needs to find themselves in the right situation.