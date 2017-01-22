How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Balotelli complained on social media.

Footage of Bastia fans racially abusing Mario Balotelli surfaces

Mario Balotelli vented his frustration on social media after claiming he was racially abused by Bastia fans on Friday.

The Nice striker took to Instagram to voice his disappointment at those Bastian supporters who make football “horrible”, even asking if racism is legal in France.

Balotelli wrote: “Yesterday the result against Bastia was right. We will work more and try to get our objective. The referee was good too. But I have a question for French people.

"Is it normal that Bastia supporters make monkey noises 'uh uh' for the whole game and no one of the 'commissions discipline' say nothing?

“So is racism LEGAL in France? Or only in Bastia?

"Football is an amazing sport. Those people like Bastia supporters make it horrible! VERGOGNA DAVVERO. UNE VRAIE HONTE."

“Vergogna davvero" and "une vraie honte" translate to "a real shame" in English, and Balotelli’s view is spot on.

Balotelli's teammate heard it

Balotelli’s teammate, Alassane Plea, corroborated Balotelli’s allegation, telling Telefoot that the Italian forward was “very, very upset”.

"Yes, I can confirm it. We heard it during the warmup (and) during the game as well, monkey chants," Plea said, via the Daily Mail.

"At the end of the game he (Balotelli) was very, very upset. They insulted him the whole game. It's dreadful to hear these things on a football pitch."

Video explains why Balotelli was upset

The French league will investigate the incident, and the footage certainly seems conclusive. Check it out below.

Sad. It’s 2017, and we’re still dealing with problems like this.

He could be back

In more positive news, Balotelli is enjoying a fine season in France following his dismal stint at Liverpool. The 26-year-old has scored eight goals in 10 Ligue 1 appearances, and has 10 in all competitions.

Balotelli’s agent, Mino Raiola, is adamant the controversial striker will return to the Premier League one day.

"France needs him, like they needed Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]," Raiola told the Daily Mail. "He is good for the league but he will absolutely return to the Premier League."

Will Mario Balotelli return to the Premier League? Let us know in the comments section below!

