Bizarre things happen in football from time to time, and Sunday afternoon was one of those days.

Many will remember a rather drunk Delia Smith getting ahold of a mic and giving a rather booze-fuelled rant on the pitch at Carrow Road during a time of need at her beloved Norwich City.

But while the celebrity chef's drunken 'speech' was perhaps more understandable, what happened during the Scottish Cup fifth round draw was rather bizarre - if not baffling.

Viewers were left amused by Rod Stewart's appearance during the draw, in which he helped to select the teams for the next round of the Scottish Cup.

It wasn't simply because they had a rock star helping to set out the next round of fixtures, but the manner in which he conducted himself throughout a rather entertaining draw.

In fact, the 72-year-old's behaviour was so peculiar that viewers were lead to believe the London-born Celtic fan was drunk - and the image below suggests he more than likely was!

Rather than simply putting his hand into the bowl to draw a ball, his bizarre arm movements - which can be seen in the video below - were overly dramatic, to say the least.

And when drawing ball number two, it suggested, by the look on his face, that perhaps Rod had spent the hours prior to the game in a pub.

But it didn't end there and did get funnier. While SFA president Alan McRae tried to maintain his composure - despite clearly being baffled by the rock star's behaviour - the Scottish football chief was then snubbed by the ageing rock legend.

"Oh, is that it?" asked Rod, as McRae concluded the draw, while one of the commentators cheekily suggested that Rod would make a good bingo caller when his career in music comes to an end.

McRae went to shake the rock legend's hand, but the 72-year-old was clearly too busy joking and fooling around to notice the SFA president's gesture.

While McRae would no doubt have probably been glad to get the event over with, with what appeared to be a 'drunken assistant', viewers at home were left amused by Rod's antics.

But, in hindsight, perhaps McRae will be glad of Rod's company - as it clearly brought further attention to the Scottish Cup, which it wouldn't have gathered before.

Celtic will play Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the fifth round, while Rangers also face a home tie against Greenock Morton.

