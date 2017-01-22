Although there’s plenty of excitement surrounding The Undertaker’s role on WWE television over the next few months, we almost overlook the fact that bumps have taken their toll on The Deadman.

In October 2016, it was confirmed that The Undertaker had hip surgery and it was why he was spotted on numerous occasions using crutches.

The worries seemed to have ended soon after that, though, as he didn’t need them when visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers and looks to be in great health since making his return on SmackDown Live in December.

Plus, comments he made suggested that he’s going to be sticking around for more events than anticipated, and that’ll kick off on January 29 when he takes part in the Royal Rumble.

While he’s also expected to be at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as well as WrestleMania, Ring Side News have provided a huge update which could have future plans up in the air.

They’re reporting that while he’s in good health in general, The Phenom will eventually need hip replacement surgery.

The reason for that is the surgery he had last year was only seen as a temporary fix.

However, it doesn’t seem like it’ll have any immediate impact on him or his current plans, as the company wouldn’t be booking him in matches this far ahead if there was serious worry.

They’re also claiming that The Phenom will more than likely put surgery on hold until he’s officially retired, although nobody knows when that might be – even though it was thought WrestleMania 33 could have been his final event.

So, while fans may want The Undertaker competing more often, perhaps it’s best for him to keep his limited schedule and avoid having to go an earlier than anticipated retirement.

Let’s just hope he makes it through Orlando without any problems.

