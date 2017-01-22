How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Brought to you by W2K17

WWE

The Undertaker needs surgery.

The Undertaker reportedly needs hip replacement surgery

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although there’s plenty of excitement surrounding The Undertaker’s role on WWE television over the next few months, we almost overlook the fact that bumps have taken their toll on The Deadman.

In October 2016, it was confirmed that The Undertaker had hip surgery and it was why he was spotted on numerous occasions using crutches.

HEALTH

The worries seemed to have ended soon after that, though, as he didn’t need them when visiting the Cleveland Cavaliers and looks to be in great health since making his return on SmackDown Live in December.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Plus, comments he made suggested that he’s going to be sticking around for more events than anticipated, and that’ll kick off on January 29 when he takes part in the Royal Rumble.

While he’s also expected to be at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view as well as WrestleMania, Ring Side News have provided a huge update which could have future plans up in the air.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

The RAW star reportedly set to take on Goldberg at WWE Fastlane

The RAW star reportedly set to take on Goldberg at WWE Fastlane

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Why nobody should be surprised Alexis Sanchez did a Panenka vs Burnley

Why nobody should be surprised Alexis Sanchez did a Panenka vs Burnley

They’re reporting that while he’s in good health in general, The Phenom will eventually need hip replacement surgery.

The reason for that is the surgery he had last year was only seen as a temporary fix.

HIP REPLACEMENT SURGERY

However, it doesn’t seem like it’ll have any immediate impact on him or his current plans, as the company wouldn’t be booking him in matches this far ahead if there was serious worry.

They’re also claiming that The Phenom will more than likely put surgery on hold until he’s officially retired, although nobody knows when that might be – even though it was thought WrestleMania 33 could have been his final event.

So, while fans may want The Undertaker competing more often, perhaps it’s best for him to keep his limited schedule and avoid having to go an earlier than anticipated retirement.

Let’s just hope he makes it through Orlando without any problems.

When do you think The Undertaker should retire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Royal Rumble
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania
WWE
The Undertaker

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again