LeBron James didn't play for Team USA during the 2016 Olympics as he was resting and recovering from a championship campaign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He will be 36-years-old when the next Olympics in Tokyo comes around in 2020, and at that point in anyone's career, the decision to play nationally could be out of their control. However, James may be swayed to keep on playing for Team USA due to one condition.

James has said his decision to play has been influenced by the fact Gregg Popovich is taking over as coach of the U.S. team.

Before the Cavaliers star's team played against Popovich's San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, he said, according to NBA.com: "It factors a lot. I've said that before. He's just a great mastermind of the game of basketball."

It would be an awesome sight to see one of the greatest players of all-time be coached by one of the best coaches of all-time if they were to join up for Team USA in 2020.

It was only earlier this week that James called the Spurs head coach, "the greatest coach of all time. I've said that over and over and over. You have to be sharp, mentally and physically, when you go against his ballclub. If you were an NFL player, it's probably the same as going against a (Bill) Belichick team.

"What they're going to do, they're going to do and you have to try to figure it out."

The Cavaliers were unable to figure out San Antonio on Saturday, as they narrowly lost 118-115, with James scoring 29 points with six rebounds and seven assists after 45 minutes of play.