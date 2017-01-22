Arsenal don’t make it easy for themselves, do they?

Leading Burnley by a goal to nil, the Gunners had a chance to send a message to Chelsea by scoring a few more goals.

But they didn’t. They ended up requiring a 98th-minute winner from Alexis Sanchez just to seal all three points.

Granit Xhaka’s terrible disciplinary record reared its ugly head in the 65th minute; he was shown a straight red for a nasty challenge on Steven Defour.

Playing against 10 men gave Burnley the confidence they needed to grab an equaliser, and the opportunity arrived in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes inside the area.

Andre Gray stepped up and converted the ensuing penalty.

Sanchez spared Arsenal’s blushes with a penalty of his own but it was hardly an imposing performance from the north London club.

Arsenal - and Xhaka - must do better

If they are to catch Chelsea, who hold an eight-point advantage following their 2-0 victory over Hull City, they must improve. And fast.

And Xhaka must curb his aggression, too. He has now been sent off three times this season, including one red for Switzerland, and will now miss Arsenal’s trip to Chelsea at the start of February.

Video: Xhaka's red card

Henry ripped Xhaka

Gunners’ legend Thierry Henry didn’t hold back in his criticism of the 24-year-old, who has been shown his marching orders nine times in the past three seasons.

"It's not the first time. He did the same thing against Swansea,” Henry told Sky Sports, via Goal.

“This one I just don't get it. Against Swansea it was a counter. Here, he gives the ball cheaply away.

“Why are you doing that 60 yards away from your goal, 25 minutes to go, you're in control of the game? You misplace a pass. So what? Stay on your feet.

“As soon as you do that, the rules say it's a red. Is it worse than [Marcos] Rojo who didn't get a red? No. But the rule says both feet off the ground, it's a red."

He's hurting his team

Xhaka has proven that he is a fine midfielder, and will be an important player for Arsenal in years to come.

But he’s seriously hurting his team at the minute, and it can’t continue.

