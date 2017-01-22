How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Henry isn't happy with Xhaka.

Thierry Henry blasts Granit Xhaka for red card vs Burnley

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal don’t make it easy for themselves, do they?

Leading Burnley by a goal to nil, the Gunners had a chance to send a message to Chelsea by scoring a few more goals.

But they didn’t. They ended up requiring a 98th-minute winner from Alexis Sanchez just to seal all three points.

Article continues below

Granit Xhaka’s terrible disciplinary record reared its ugly head in the 65th minute; he was shown a straight red for a nasty challenge on Steven Defour.

Playing against 10 men gave Burnley the confidence they needed to grab an equaliser, and the opportunity arrived in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Francis Coquelin fouled Ashley Barnes inside the area.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

How one rogue Patriots fan pranked entire Steelers team before AFC Championship

WATCH: Matt Ryan scores his first rushing touchdown in five years

WATCH: Matt Ryan scores his first rushing touchdown in five years

The RAW star reportedly set to take on Goldberg at WWE Fastlane

The RAW star reportedly set to take on Goldberg at WWE Fastlane

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

Shawn Michaels reacts to AJ Styles’ calls for a dream WWE match

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Watch: Messi fan has created a video of Cristiano’s ‘highlights’ v Malaga

Why nobody should be surprised Alexis Sanchez did a Panenka vs Burnley

Why nobody should be surprised Alexis Sanchez did a Panenka vs Burnley

Andre Gray stepped up and converted the ensuing penalty.

Sanchez spared Arsenal’s blushes with a penalty of his own but it was hardly an imposing performance from the north London club.

Arsenal - and Xhaka - must do better

If they are to catch Chelsea, who hold an eight-point advantage following their 2-0 victory over Hull City, they must improve. And fast.

And Xhaka must curb his aggression, too. He has now been sent off three times this season, including one red for Switzerland, and will now miss Arsenal’s trip to Chelsea at the start of February.

Video: Xhaka's red card

Henry ripped Xhaka

Gunners’ legend Thierry Henry didn’t hold back in his criticism of the 24-year-old, who has been shown his marching orders nine times in the past three seasons.

"It's not the first time. He did the same thing against Swansea,” Henry told Sky Sports, via Goal.

“This one I just don't get it. Against Swansea it was a counter. Here, he gives the ball cheaply away.

“Why are you doing that 60 yards away from your goal, 25 minutes to go, you're in control of the game? You misplace a pass. So what? Stay on your feet.

“As soon as you do that, the rules say it's a red. Is it worse than [Marcos] Rojo who didn't get a red? No. But the rule says both feet off the ground, it's a red."

FBL-ENG-PR-BOURNEMOUTH-ARSENAL

He's hurting his team 

Xhaka has proven that he is a fine midfielder, and will be an important player for Arsenal in years to come.

But he’s seriously hurting his team at the minute, and it can’t continue.

Will Granit Xhaka change his style? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Granit Xhaka
Alexis Sanchez
Mesut Özil
Thierry Henry
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again