China are causing problems for football clubs right across Europe, with their financial power turning the heads of some of the biggest-named stars on the planet.

Diego Costa is one of the latest names to have been embroiled in rumours linking him with a financially colossal move to the Chinese Super League.

However, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has dismissed any suggestions that their star striker will leave the club - pointing to the fact that the Spain star has a contract with the club until 2019.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have also been subject of interest from Asia, which is understandable considering their age.

But while the Red Devils duo are in the twilight years of their careers, Costa is very much in his prime - just like his former Blues teammate Oscar was, before joining Shanghai SIPG earlier this month.

Legendary Arsenal striker Thierry Henry, though, understands why some of the world's top talents are choosing to swap the high-quality and highly-regarded leagues in Europe for the unknown of the Chinese Super League.

And the Gunners legend admits he once turned down incredible offers from rival clubs to stay with Arsenal - reflecting that football was his priority over financial gain.

Henry understands players' temptations

"I think for the league, for the fans and for Chelsea I'm happy to see him [Costa] back,” the former France striker said, as per Goal.

“I can understand that [possibly considering a mega offer from China]. It depends what's your priority. I went through it [huge offers from rival clubs] when I was at Arsenal.

“When we were unbeaten in the league, some clubs came, double and triple whatever salary, and I stayed. My main priority wasn't money. I can understand what it is for a player.

“You ask any player in the world you could quadruple your salary, I don't know anyone who would go 'no'. You're going to listen. My priority was different. It depends on your priorities."

And no doubt the Frenchman will be keen to see Alexis Sanchez sign a new long-term deal at the Emirates, with the Chile international still embroiled in an ongoing contract saga.

Sanchez has also been subject of mega-money offers from China, and Arsenal's key man is currently stalling over current negotiations.

Arsenal legend exemplary

Wenger may well use Henry as a fine example of someone who has put football before money - although, the fact that the Frenchman was a part of a team that went the league season unbeaten in 2004, highlights a vastly different scenario.

While the Gunners are currently second in the league, they are eight points behind high-flying Arsenal, and there are no assurances about Arsene Wenger's future in north London, with his contract to expire in the summer.

But while the north Londoners talks with Sanchez are ongoing, south of the river, Conte has finally settled his differences with Costa at Stamford Bridge.

The pair had a fall-out which saw the Brazil-born Spain striker dropped for the Blues match against Leicester, but returned to the squad and scored against relegation-threatened Hull in a 2-0 win on Sunday.

It was a disruptive rumour that helped to further fuel talk of a move to China for Costa. But it appears, like Henry, the striker will reject mega-money offers from abroad to stay at Stamford Bridge and win himself a second Premier League title.

