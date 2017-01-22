We're halfway through the NFC Conference Championship and this game already looks out of sight for the Green Bay Packers.

At half time at the Georgia Dome, the Packers trail the dominating Atlanta Falcons by a score of 24-0 after Matt Ryan and this Atlanta offense had their way with the Green Bay defense, scything through them with ease at every opportunity.

And this was topped off by Ryan rubbing salt into the Packers' wounds with a rushing touchdown of his own in the second quarter. Scroll down to see it...

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Matt Ryan is not Michael Vick. He has never been known as a runner at any point throughout his career in the NFL. And yet he still embarrassed the Packers defense by doing this to them...

Article continues below

This was Ryan's first rushing touchdown in five years. Five whole years! What a game in which to break that streak.

This touchdown dash came in at a whopping 14 yards, which makes it the third longest of his nine-year career.

That juke move is indeed a thing of beauty. Ryan nearly broke the linebacker's ankles as he changed direction at some speed that no one was expecting from the big man.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms