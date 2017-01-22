The Cleveland Cavaliers were unable to defeat the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, as they narrowly lost 118-115.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving scored the most points for the Cavaliers on the night with both of them scoring 29 points, but it wasn't enough to match the Spurs and their star man Kawhi Leonard who scored 41.

The four-time MVP has said there is a possibility for him to play for Team USA in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo because of the fact Spurs' head coach Gregg Popovich will be the coach of the team. The coach has already planted further ambition for James to be there with what he said to him after their Saturday game.

As you can see near the end of the Instagram video below, Popovich spoke to James and Irving after their game, congratulating them both on their championship win last season. He then tells Irving "congrats on the gold medal. I can only tell you that" in front of James.

Perhaps he's lighting a fire in LeBron's belly to get that third gold medal before retirement? Only time will tell.

Many people point towards San Antonio's head coach as the reason why the team has managed to keep on competing near the top of the Western conference after the retirement of Tim Duncan. The team currently resides in the second position behind the Golden State Warriors.

Here he is using mind tricks on LeBron to get him to play in the 2020 Olympics when he will be 36. Planting the seeds for something epic.