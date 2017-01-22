Chances are if you're a '90s kid, or a Michael Jordan fan, you've seen MJ's iconic Space Jam movie at least once.

We can safely count Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol among the movie's many fans after a brilliant Twitter post on Saturday morning.

In the Grizzlies' 107-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Gasol scored two of his 28 points via a high-flying dunk that was captured perfectly by photographer Joe Murphy of NBAE.

As you can see in the side-by-side comparison Gasol put together, the dunk is very similar to MJ's game-winning slam against the Monstars:

Gasol may not have taken off from half-court like Jordan does in the movie, but that's still a pretty awesome photo that most '90s kids would love to be able to re-create.

To make things even better for the talented Memphis center, his 28 points led all scorers and he also grabbed nine rebounds (while dishing out four assists for good measure) to help the Grizzlies win.

Though Memphis turned around and lost to the red-hot Houston Rockets on Saturday night, Gasol is averaging 20.1 points and six rebounds per game for a Grizzlies' squad that's right in the thick of things in the Western Conference.

He may not be able to actually fly, but if Gasol keeps turning in efforts like he did on Friday night, the 26-20 Grizzlies may be able to climb a little bit higher in the Western Conference playoff standings.