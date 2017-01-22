Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Marc Gasol.

Marc Gasol posts hilarious photo comparing himself to Space Jam after huge dunk

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chances are if you're a '90s kid, or a Michael Jordan fan, you've seen MJ's iconic Space Jam movie at least once.

We can safely count Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol among the movie's many fans after a brilliant Twitter post on Saturday morning.

In the Grizzlies' 107-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, Gasol scored two of his 28 points via a high-flying dunk that was captured perfectly by photographer Joe Murphy of NBAE.

As you can see in the side-by-side comparison Gasol put together, the dunk is very similar to MJ's game-winning slam against the Monstars:

Gasol may not have taken off from half-court like Jordan does in the movie, but that's still a pretty awesome photo that most '90s kids would love to be able to re-create.

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Clippers

To make things even better for the talented Memphis center, his 28 points led all scorers and he also grabbed nine rebounds (while dishing out four assists for good measure) to help the Grizzlies win.

Though Memphis turned around and lost to the red-hot Houston Rockets on Saturday night, Gasol is averaging 20.1 points and six rebounds per game for a Grizzlies' squad that's right in the thick of things in the Western Conference.

He may not be able to actually fly, but if Gasol keeps turning in efforts like he did on Friday night, the 26-20 Grizzlies may be able to climb a little bit higher in the Western Conference playoff standings.

Topics:
Marc Gasol
Memphis Grizzlies
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA
NBA Playoffs

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again