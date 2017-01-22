While Gary Cahill will be pleased with his goal which helped Chelsea to a victory over relegation-threatened Hull, he and his teammates' thoughts will first and foremost be with Hull's Ryan Mason.

The former Tottenham midfielder, who joined the Tigers in the summer and has two goals in 20 appearances, was stretchered off during the first half after suffering a gruesome injury.

He and Cahill rose to challenge for the ball, but both collided and clashed heads - leaving both players requiring significant treatment and an additional nine minutes of injury time added at the end of the first half.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

However, while the Chelsea centre-back was able to carry on, the former Hull midfielder was stretchered off after receiving oxygen and put in a neck brace, on the pitch.

Mason was immediately rushed to hospital and went under an emergency operation on a bleed on the brain and a fractured skull, late on Sunday evening.

Article continues below

Tigers boss Marco Silva was hopeful the injury wouldn't be too serious immediately after the game, but news coming out long after the fixture was completed appeared to be less promising.

"I imagine in this moment that he will stay in hospital. I hope nothing special, nothing serious, but we'll see," said Silva as per the Mirror.

"I don't know (if he is awake). He doctor told me he was in the hospital and we await news.”

Swift response

Neil Swarbrick immediately stopped play after the collision with Cahill and medics rushed to the 25-year-old's aid.

David Meyler eventually took his place in the 20th minute, after Mason left the field to a standing ovation from around the ground.

"First, I and all the Chelsea players want to send our best wishes to Ryan Mason." Cesc Fabregas said, after goals from Diego Costa and Cahill secured a 2-0 win for the Blues.

And, in true footballing spirit, fans and footballers up and down the country were quick to wish the former Spurs midfielder well and hoping for a swift recovery.

Hull confirmed Mason was in a stable condition late on Sunday night and, in a statement, thanked the medics for their swift response to the incident.

A part of the statement read: "Everyone at the Club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the Accident and Emergency department and Neurosurgery Unit at St Mary’s Hospital."

And Mason's serious injury was yet another blow for Hull, who are currently a single point above basement side Sunderland, with 16 points.

That currently leaves them two points off Swansea, who occupy the last place above the relegation zone, and with Silva's job becoming an increasingly difficult task.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms