Last week, the WWE announced that Kurt Angle will be inducted into the Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 33 later this year.

The Hall of Fame induction will mark the first time the Olympic Hero has returned to the company in over ten years, and with the accolades he has achieved in his career, he is very worthy of such an honor.

Speaking to IGN, Triple H reflected on Angle's induction and the time which they spent together during his last stint with the WWE.

The Game said: "I think it's a very well deserved induction into the Hall of Fame. We've had an association with Kurt for a long time but when Kurt was here in the WWE, he was one of the most impactful and memorable and iconic characters probably ever.

"One of the things that always stands out for me is that I was here when Kurt was coming out of the Olympics and training. And having never done this before, he went from zero knowledge of our industry to being one of the most incredible performers in the ring in the time frame of the Attitude Era where, you know, he was in there with some of the best in the world."

Triple H would go on to say that Angle picked up the art of sports entertainment quicker than anyone he has ever seen and that, "Just on that basis alone, he should be inducted. But then you throw in all that he's accomplished, that he's accomplished since leaving WWE even, and will continue to accomplish.

"I'm really happy for Kurt as a human being. I'm also happy that he's a really good place in his life right now."

Angle truly is a one in a million superstar. From his charisma to being awesome as a heel and as a face, he is one of a kind. Fans will be begging to see him compete in a WWE ring one more time before he retires.

