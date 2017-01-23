Carmelo Anthony and the New York Knicks have had a rough go of it lately, losing 13 of their last 16 games, often in excruciating fashion and often with a fair share of off-court controversy to go around.

On Saturday night, the Knicks fell 107-105 at home to the Phoenix Suns, who sport the worst record in the Western Conference.

Anthony, as usual, had the ball in his hands with the game on the line in the final seconds, launching an open three that clanged off the rim and preserved the Suns' victory.

However, Anthony is still beloved by the New York fans, as evidenced by the sweet moment in the video below in which a young fan tries his best to console Melo after the costly miss:

Coach Jeff Hornacek also comes over to support the high-scoring forward, who has struggled in late-game situations of late.

In fact, Melo is only shooting 31.3 percent from the field in close games (within five points with five or fewer minutes remaining), the third-lowest mark among those who have attempted at least 30 shots in those situations.

Still, Knicks fans seem to want their star to stay at Madison Square Garden, even as trade rumors abound around the forward.

Melo has New York's heart and it seems as though the Big Apple has his heart, too. Whether or not the Knicks can halt this prolonged stretch of ineptitude with Anthony on the roster, though, remains to be seen.