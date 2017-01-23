NBA players receive a lot of coaching and a lot of advice from people in their lives, whether or not they're actually coaches.

However, when that advice comes from your mother, you listen. After all, mom knows best.

That was the case for Chandler Parsons of the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, as his mom chimed in with some pregame advice for the star forward.

As the Grizzlies prepared to square off against James Harden and the Houston Rockets, Parsons' mom chimed in with the advice seen in the picture below, which Parsons shared on his Instagram story prior to the game (via USA TODAY):

Mama Parsons' advice didn't work, though, as Chandler and the Grizzlies fell 119-95 in Memphis.

However, Harden didn't finish with the most points in the game. Though he still turned in a respectable 29 points and 10 assists, Sam Dekker led all Rockets with 30 points in Houston's victory. (Memphis center Marc Gasol had 32 points to lead all scorers.)

Harden, who is indeed a sneaky fellow, drew several fouls in the game, finishing 11-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Parsons finished the game with 12 points, four assists, three steals and two rebounds in the loss. Memphis fell to 26-20, but are still firmly entrenched in the Western Conference playoff race, currently holding the No. 7 seed.

Though Mrs. Parsons' analysis on Harden was spot on, it was easier said than done, apparently. Mama Parsons will need to get more detailed in the future as Chandler and the Grizzlies head toward the playoffs.