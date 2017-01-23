How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Darren Young.

Darren Young releases video of spot that caused his nasty arm injury

Back on Monday night before Raw, Darren Young had a match during the tapings of Main Event where he had a match with the Shining Stars tag team member Epico.

Unfortunately, Young suffered a nasty injury during the match when he was dropped on the ring apron. The match was stopped after only two minutes and the superstar was taken to the back to be evaluated.

It turned out to be an arm injury, and judging by the footage released by Mr. No Days Off on his Twitter account, he took a very brutal fall. Scroll down to see the footage.

The video shows Young crashing down onto the ring apron, wincing in pain and shaking his head as he realized the extent of the injury to his arm even before he was evaluated by WWE doctors.

His arm bends in a very nasty way which definitely isn't for the faint-hearted.

It's a tough break for Young as he looked to get his gimmick as Bob Backlund's protege off its feet again, ending any hopes of extra screen time in the Royal Rumble next weekend as well.

You never want to see a superstar get injured as badly as it looked like Young did this past Monday so hopefully, he will make a quick recovery but judging by the angle which his arm bent he might be out for a while.

