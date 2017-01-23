The Royal Rumble is just a week away and fans couldn’t be more excited for the event.

For the first time in many years, the winner of the Rumble itself isn’t as predictable as it has been previously. Last year, many expected Triple H to win, and before then, Roman Reigns was the obvious choice.

However, this year is completely different as there are several superstars worthy of a shot at winning and they’re actually being booked that way too by the WWE, making it anyone’s guess as to who will come out of the event with a title shot at WrestleMania 33.

Speaking to IGN, The Game commented on this year’s Rumble and why the company has been able to book the event to make it almost unpredictable.

He said: "This year's Royal Rumble is one of the biggest, most star-studded Rumbles that I can recall. Just look at the people who have thrown their name into the Rumble so far. You've got Goldberg and Lesnar and the Undertaker.

"When you start to look at that level of talent and then also see the Bray Wyatts and the Randy Ortons and everyone else that's going to be a part of it, it really is one of the biggest Rumbles I can think of. Sometimes there's a year in the Rumble where you think ‘Okay, I can see this or that happening. This seems like where the Rumble might be headed.’

"But this year, it's really tough to call. And I think that's when the Rumble's at its best, when you can't really put your finger on what's going to happen. I can see this year going a lot of different ways and I think it's going to go in a way that nobody expects."

The Rumble truly is at it's best when you can't determine a winner before the first entrant's name has been called. That's what the event has lacked in previous years, and the boost in talent quality is to thank for this improvement. The brand split has been a big part of that.

The more coverage of part-time superstars such as Goldberg, Lesnar and The Undertaker before the event has helped as well as it adds a level of interest that has definitely lacked in previous years. While we shouldn't expect any of them to win, they'll definitely have an impact on the match.

Hopefully, the booking stays this way, making the pay-per-view itself very entertaining. And while we know that Triple H will most likely not be entering the Rumble, he probably will still be making an appearance to make sure one Seth Rollins doesn't win.

