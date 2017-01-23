In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Julio Jones.

Julio Jones beggars belief with incredible flipping catch

Julio Jones is a freak of nature, a man that cannot be contained by normal human beings and is unleashed on a football field rather than playing on it.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver proved why he's the 1b to Antonio Brown's 1a earlier today as he had an absolute field day against the Green Bay Packers defense in the NFC Conference Championship game.

Jones went rampant on the Packers secondary, finishing the day with over 150 receiving yards including a monster touchdown. But that wasn't the big highlight play. Instead, it was a different catch late in the game that got everyone talking. Scroll down to see the incredible reception.

Here is the play. With Matt Ryan finding his wide receiver in space after his pocket collapsed, the former first rounder somehow manages to keep hold of the ball despite getting hit from two directions and flipping in the air.

Jones even lands on his head and neck and doesn't flinch at all. He keeps the football in his grasp and just gets up like nothing happened. No big deal.

Luckily for everyone else, we get to see Julio go again in the Super Bowl in two weeks time. 

Will that be the game where we all realise he is the true top wide receiver in the NFL? A huge game against the Patriots or Steelers could be all it takes to change the perception. We will just have to wait and see.

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Atlanta Falcons

Superbowl
Atlanta Falcons
NFL

