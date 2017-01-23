Liverpool seem to have zeroed their transfer interests on one club over recent years, and Steven Gerrard wants his former club to raid them once more.

With Jurgen Klopp having defensive woes this term – thanks in large part to the confusion over Joel Matip's situation with FIFA – it would appear that a central defender would be the ideal addition to the side should the manager opt to delve into the market.

And Gerrard believes that Southampton's Virgil Van Dijk would be the ideal man to help strengthen their back line.

The Dutchman has upped his game considerably since making the move to the south coast from Scottish giants Celtic in 2015.

And as such, he has been hailed as one of the highest performing defenders in the top flight with a number of clubs said to be admiring him.

Liverpool have been yet to make a move in the transfer window this month, and if they hope to maintain a serious challenge for the title then addressing their defensive frailties while they can should be top of Klopp's priorities.

And Gerrard hopes to see the former Dortmund coach make a move to bring him to Anfield in the near future.

"Who I think we need, I would go and try and bid for Van Dijk from Southampton," he told BT Sport (via Goal).

However, given Liverpool's predilection for Southampton players over the years, Gerrard feels the Saints won't be in the mood to do business.

“But we’ve had enough of their players so that will probably go down like a lead balloon," he added.

Over the years Liverpool have raided the club for the likes of Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert, Dejan Lovren, Nathaniel Clyne and Sadio Mane.

Furthermore, Southampton have just sanctioned the sale of Jose Fonte to West Ham, meaning they will want to replace him before they allow another defender to move on.

