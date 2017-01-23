WARRIORS (38-6) 118, MAGIC (18-28) 98

Stephen Curry (27/4/6) and Klay Thompson (21/5/1) hit seven three-pointers apiece and led the Dubs to their seventh consecutive win in this early Sunday encounter in Florida. Elfrid Payton (23/4/10) posted a double-double for Orlando who had six players in double figures but Golden State proved too strong in the second half.

LAKERS (16-32) 73, MAVERICKS (15-29) 122

Justin Anderson (19/5/2) led the Mavs in scoring in this blowout win. Dallas had seven double-digit scorers including Seth Curry (14/2/3) and Dirk Nowitzki (13/5/1). Lou Williams (15/0/1) had a team-high for the visitors who have lost six of their last seven games. It's also their worst loss and fewest points scored in franchise history.

SUNS (15-29) 115, RAPTORS (28-16) 103

Eric Bledsoe (40/6/13) dropped a career-high and shot 11-17 from the field as Phoenix pulled off a surprise win in Toronto. Devin Booker (20/4/2) also made his mark. All-Star starter DeMar DeRozan (22/3/4) couldn't prevent a third straight loss for his team. Kyle Lowry (15/4/6) shot just 1-9 from downtown and was ejected late in the fourth quarter for a flagrant-two foul.

NUGGETS (18-25) 108, TIMBERWOLVES (16-28) 111

Karl-Anthony Towns (32/12/7) hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute and was just three assists shy of a triple-double as he enjoyed another monster night. Andrew Wiggins (24/4/4) also made a huge contribution to Minnesota's fourth home win on the bounce. Gary Harris (22/6/3) and Nikola Jokic (18/8/4) posted strong games for Denver in the defeat.