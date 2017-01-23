Earlier this month, there was talk that Diego Costa was in the final stages of his Chelsea career.

A training ground bust-up with Antonio Conte, reportedly sparked by a sensational offer from China, led some outlets to claim that Costa faced an uncertain future.

But any hint of Costa still being dissatisfied with life at Stamford Bridge was quashed on Sunday.

The Spain international scored the opening goal in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Hull City, and celebrated by making a talking gesture to both ears.

And with that, Chelsea’s march to the Premier League title continues.

Costa was dropped for last weekend’s win at Leicester City but he returned to the starting line-up against the relegation-threatened Hull. And, unsurprisingly, he also found himself on the scoresheet, tucking the ball away after Victor Moses’ cross missed a host of players.

Video: Costa's goal and celebration

Conte highlighted Chelsea's unity

Conte believes Costa’s seamless reintegration shows the unity in his Chelsea squad, who now hold an eight point lead at the top of the table.

“It was important Diego played a good game, and I hope with this game to finish the speculation about him, about me and him, about Chelsea,” the Italian said, via The Guardian.

“We showed that we are a team with a great unity, and I think this is the real value that helps us stay top of the table.

“You must tell me if I did well to put Diego in the starting XI. If I remember well, I said on Friday that I have to make the best decision for the team.

“If Diego wasn’t ready to play today or my choice was bad, the fault was mine. Not the player’s. But I think Diego played a really good game with a good attitude.”

He did indeed. Most importantly, he set Chelsea on their way to another three points.

Costa's Instagram story

Chelsea fans loved Costa’s celebration, which was seemingly aimed at those who have been discussing his future.

But he didn’t stop there. The 28-year-old posted a story on Instagram, again apparently aimed at the people he feels have created an unnecessary drama.

Remind you of anything?

Paul Pogba was involved in Adidas’ ‘BLAH BLAH BLAH’ campaign last summer, which was launched during his endless Manchester United transfer saga.

Nobody knew what was going on then, and Costa, a fellow Adidas signee, clearly feels nobody knows what’s going on now.

Video: BLAH BLAH BLAH ft Paul Pogba

