Wayne Rooney reveals the new challenge he has set himself

Wayne Rooney brought up his 250th goal for Manchester United in a fitting style.

With the Red Devils desperately seeking to avoid a 1-0 defeat at Stoke, courtesy of a Juan Mata own goal, Rooney stepped up to salvage a point in the dying seconds with a brilliant free kick.

As most people already know by now, that strike meant Rooney overtook Sir Bobby Charlton as Man United's leading goalscorer in all competitions.

And for someone who has already won basically everything there is to win as well as being the all-time top scorer for club and country, you would understand if the 31-year-old was running out of motivational goals.

But the United captain has insisted he still has the same desire to be successful and has a new, more immediate, target in mind.

This season, for the first time in his career at Old Trafford, Rooney is no longer an automatic starter and the forward is determined to leave manager Jose Mourinho with no choice but to play him more frequently.

"I just have to keep going. Obviously, I've been a bit in and out this season in the team, so my main priority now is to try and fight for my place in the starting XI," Rooney said, per the Manchester Evening News.

"That's my main priority now. I've been in and out of the team and I need to keep trying to perform and stay in the team."

FBL-ENG-PR-STOKE-MAN UTD

The summer arrivals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan has intensified competition in Mourinho's attacking department, forcing Rooney to be patient for his chance to impress this season.

However, after making such a telling contribution on Saturday, there is every possibility Rooney could have earned himself a starting berth for their next fixture.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN-UTD-ROONEY-GOALS-STOKE

Mourinho's men face Hull in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final and have the luxury of a two-goal lead from the first encounter, therefore Rooney could be given the nod.

Just how far he can extend his lead at the top of Man United's scoring charts could depend on how quickly he gets back into the starting XI.

