Another game, another sublime performance for Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona star is seemingly on a mission to reclaim the Ballon d’Or title from Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017.

Somehow, he’s managed to elevate his game to another level in recent weeks.

Messi has scored in all but one of his six matches this year, but that’s not all. The Argentinian is the centrepiece of everything Barcelona do, and he showed it with a virtuoso performance against Eibar on Sunday.

The 29-year-old could have had three assists in the first half alone, but Luis Suarez, Neymar and Arda Turan all wasted chances.

Messi improved his tally on the season to 28 goals when he tapped home Suarez’s inch-perfect cross, but his individual highlights show that he really made a difference in a creative role.

Creating chances, running at players, orchestrating attacks. It was something else.

Video: Messi's individual highlights

It’s a delight to be living in a world where Messi plays football.

His partners in crime, Suarez and Neymar, also got on the scoresheet as Barcelona kept pace with Real Madrid and Sevilla at the top of La Liga.

Suarez's goal

Neymar's goal

Suarez thinks he's the best

Considering Los Blancos’ recent form - they’ve won one in four - Luis Enrique must be optimistic that his team can overtake Madrid.

Especially if Messi continues to shine. Suarez called him the world’s best after he inspired Barca’s recent Copa del Rey victory over Athletic Bilbao.

“He has that something,” the Uruguayan said, per the Daily Mail. “He is the best in the world and it shows in every game. He always surprises us with something nice.”

Enrique: He makes his team-mates better

Boss Enrique chimed in with his own glowing review.

“Leo Messi has been decisive, as usual, and no one has ever been better than him,” the 46-year-old admitted.

“In all areas of the game, either on a stopped kick or on an action, he feels the game and manages to find the best solution every time. He even makes his team-mates better.”

Ronaldo may be the reigning Ballon d’Or winner, but there’s no doubt who the best player of 2017 has been.

