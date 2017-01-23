This time last week there was a potential crisis brewing at Chelsea with the future of star striker Diego Costa hanging in the balance.

But instead of growing into a full blown meltdown, the club have managed to keep things under control ahead of this weekend's meeting with Hull.

Costa returned to the starting line up against the Tigers, and even managed to find the net to give the Blues a 1-0 lead, proving that the speculation surrounding his future hadn't effected his performances on the pitch.

Article continues below

Cahill himself added a second to extend Chelsea's lead and give the side all three points, thus pushing the club's lead at the top of the table to eight points.

At the end of the game, Cahill spoke to the media to confirm that everyone at the club remained united and focussed on their objective, with the importance on making up ground where their title rivals fell being highlighted.

Article continues below

But Cahill was forced to give an explanation for Diego Costa's goal celebration after he appeared to make 'talky talky' motions with his hands.

Speculation had been rife around the Spanish international's future this week following an alleged training ground bust up with manager Antonio Conte, which resulted in him screaming at his player to 'go to China'.

However, Cahill explained that Costa was taking a swipe back at the media in his own bullish fashion.

"He's obviously delighted to come back, there's a lot of talk when something happens or you miss one game and all of a sudden you're reading about all these different stories every single day so I suppose he get's tired of hearing about them after a bit so the best way to respond is to produce a goal like that," he said.

"We're delighted to have him back in the team, and we'd like to have him scoring again, which he's been doing all season so it's great for him."

With Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City and Man United all slipping up, Arsenal now remain Chelsea's closest rivals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms