How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Gary Cahill.

Gary Cahill explains what Diego Costa's goal celebration vs Hull was about

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

This time last week there was a potential crisis brewing at Chelsea with the future of star striker Diego Costa hanging in the balance.

But instead of growing into a full blown meltdown, the club have managed to keep things under control ahead of this weekend's meeting with Hull.

Costa returned to the starting line up against the Tigers, and even managed to find the net to give the Blues a 1-0 lead, proving that the speculation surrounding his future hadn't effected his performances on the pitch.

Article continues below

Cahill himself added a second to extend Chelsea's lead and give the side all three points, thus pushing the club's lead at the top of the table to eight points.

At the end of the game, Cahill spoke to the media to confirm that everyone at the club remained united and focussed on their objective, with the importance on making up ground where their title rivals fell being highlighted.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

WATCH: Matt Ryan scores his first rushing touchdown in five years

WATCH: Matt Ryan scores his first rushing touchdown in five years

Watch: Julio Jones flips in the air - still catches incredible pass

Watch: Julio Jones flips in the air - still catches incredible pass

Watch: Darren Young tweets footage of his brutal arm injury

Watch: Darren Young tweets footage of his brutal arm injury

Triple H explains just how great Kurt Angle really was

Triple H explains just how great Kurt Angle really was

Thierry Henry amazingly reveals what he turned down to stay at Arsenal

Thierry Henry amazingly reveals what he turned down to stay at Arsenal

Thierry Henry slams Granit Xhaka for red card vs Burnley

Thierry Henry slams Granit Xhaka for red card vs Burnley

But Cahill was forced to give an explanation for Diego Costa's goal celebration after he appeared to make 'talky talky' motions with his hands.

Speculation had been rife around the Spanish international's future this week following an alleged training ground bust up with manager Antonio Conte, which resulted in him screaming at his player to 'go to China'.

However, Cahill explained that Costa was taking a swipe back at the media in his own bullish fashion.

"He's obviously delighted to come back, there's a lot of talk when something happens or you miss one game and all of a sudden you're reading about all these different stories every single day so I suppose he get's tired of hearing about them after a bit so the best way to respond is to produce a goal like that," he said.

"We're delighted to have him back in the team, and we'd like to have him scoring again, which he's been doing all season so it's great for him."

With Tottenham, Liverpool, Man City and Man United all slipping up, Arsenal now remain Chelsea's closest rivals.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Gary Cahill
David Luiz
Chelsea
UEFA Champions League
Diego Costa
Football
Premier League

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again