Speculation around Wayne Rooney's future at Manchester United is endless and no doubt the club's fans would like some closure on the matter, one way or another.

The Red Devils' all-time top goalscorer - who scored his 250th goal for United to eclipse Sir Bobby Charlton's record on Saturday - is continuously being linked with a huge pay day in China.

However, the United and England captain has refused to comment on whether he would take up interest from the Chinese Super League - which could see him become the highest-paid player on the planet.

But while he was the crucial man in Saturday's last-gasp 1-1 draw at Stoke, Jose Mourinho admits he wouldn't begrudge his captain the chance to enjoy his twilight years in China, to earn one final huge payday.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently criticised Oscar's decision to leave Chelsea for China in a £400,000-a-week deal, with Mourinho indirectly criticising the Reds boss as a result.

"I know some of my colleagues think they are more important than they are and think they can interfere in the lives of other people, but I'm not that sort of guy," said Mourinho, as per the Daily Mail.

Mourinho, though, admits he would like to keep ahold of Rooney, who has had a more reduced role for United this season, but confesses he can't stand in the way of a financially rewarding move to Asia.

Rooney's choice

"He (Rooney) has more to give us," Mourinho confessed. "You reach a certain level in his career when it is up to him. Could anyone have been critical of Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) if, last summer, he decided to go to China or USA?

"One guy who has had an amazing career, and it is the same with Wayne. The way he wants to end his career, the way he wants to enjoy the last part of his, that belongs to him."

Rooney's influence has plummeted in recent seasons, and the remarkable rise of Marcus Rashford over the past year, the ever-prolific nature of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and another young name in Anthony Martial, all have forced the 31-year-old down the pecking order.

But Mourinho admits he's not held any discussions with the United legend about a potential big money move to the Chinese Super League.

Mourinho refuses to be critical

"Everybody is responsible for their own life, I'm not critical with anyone. To be honest, in Wayne's case, I have no idea, because he has never mentioned it to me.

"It's up to him. I don't like to be critical of players who decide to go to China. It's their life, it's their organisation of their life, their organisation of their career. The money is huge, the experience can also be interesting."

It could be a big summer for Rooney, with England's all-time top scorer having to decide whether he fancies another season most likely starting from the bench, or the chance for regular game time, earning colossal sums of money in China.

Recent reports suggest the Red Devils striker could become the first player to be paid over £1 million a week, should he cave into the offers currently being waved in front of him.

A return to the Champions League, on the other hand, could tempt Rooney to accept a reduced role at United, for one last chance to feature in Europe's elite club competition.

However, first of all, Mourinho's men must get into the top four, with United currently trailing fourth-placed Liverpool by four points.

