Five ridiculous stats from the Lakers' worst loss in franchise history

The Los Angeles Lakers waited less than a year to break a franchise record for the worst loss in the team's history after suffering a 49-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

In March, the Utah Jazz inflicted a 48-point drubbing on the Los Angeles outfit when Byron Scott was their head coach.

Things were supposed to get better under rookie coach Luke Walton, but it seems the Purple and Gold are not taking steps forward and the numbers from this defeat do not make for pretty reading.

Here are five forgetful stats from the Lakers' worst-ever loss:

Franchise-worst 73 points

Sunday was the 11-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant's famous 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors but the current team managed to overshadow that by scoring just 73 points - the worst points total in the franchise's history.

Bryant took 25 fewer shots on that occasion and still had eight more points than the current team's output in Texas. How the fans must wish Kobe was still around.

Dallas' biggest lead

The Mavericks - who are one of the worst teams in the league this season at 15-29 - led by as many as 53 points on the night. Yes, you read that correctly.

This should not be happening in the NBA, but if it was done by the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers or San Antonio Spurs, it may be accepted as the difference in quality is obvious.

However, the Mavs and Lakers are 13th and 15th in the Western Conference, respectively, which makes it even more staggering.

Halftime

Dallas went into halftime with a lead of 67-33, more than double the amount that their Californian-based opponents could manage. Nobody would've blamed the Lakers if they decided to throw the towel in there as it clearly wasn't their night.

They have dropped to the foot of the west with a 16-32 record and have now lost six of their last seven games. Their early season hopes of making the playoffs look like a distant dream now.

Field Goals

Embarrassingly, in the second quarter alone, the Lakers had more turnovers (5) than made field goals (4). There really were no positives to take from this at all. They managed to turn 22 January into another historic date for the organisation, but this time for all the wrong reasons.

"It's just a bad game, one you take the pain, use it to motivate you and move on," Walton said post-game.

Rookie woes

20-year-old rookie Brandon Ingram started at point guard in place of the injured D'Angelo Russell and had a game to forget. The youngster ended the game with just six points on 2-of-12 shooting from the field, with three turnovers and one assist in 36 minutes.

Even the best players can have bad games so it shouldn't affect Ingram too much. However, being a minus-45 is the stat that jumps out at you and reflects badly on him.

In a season that was filled with hope, it appears the Lakers have hit a new low and the one in Dallas was of historic proportions.

After beginning the year at 10-10, they have lost 22 of their last 28 games and they will play nine of their next 11 on the road as the Staples Center prepares to host the Grammy Awards.

They may not lose this badly again this campaign, but the upcoming schedule means there may be some more tough nights waiting in the wings.