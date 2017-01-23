The African Cup of Nations saw its first major exit last night as hosts Gabon crashed out of the group stages.

They produced their third straight draw of the competition with a 0-0 stalemate against Cameroon, who have progressed from Group A along with Burkina Faso.

By failing to make it to the quarter-finals, Gabon became the first hosts not to qualify from the group stage since Tunisia in 1994 but it could have turned very differently.

Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa produced a stunning save to deny Didier Ndong tapping home the winner in stoppage time after Denis Bouanga had initially struck the woodwork.

However, it was actually their talismanic forward, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who wasted the best opportunity of the game with just three minutes on the clock.

The hosts began the game on the front foot, knowing they needed a win to ensure they progressed and almost got off to the perfect start.

Gabon, managed by Jose Antonio Camacho, worked the ball nicely to find Bouanga with time and space on the left-hand side of the box.

The midfielder then played a delightful pass across the face of goal to find Aubameyang at the back post just three yards out.

And yet with the goal beckoning, the Borussia Dortmund star somehow managed to miss the target entirely - see the video below.

It's still hard to believe how one of the deadliest forwards in the world failed to score.

The look on his face afterwards really told the story.

Unfortunately, that set the tone for the rest of the game and Cameroon were able to hold on for a priceless point.

“We chased the win from the start but we never really had a chance to win. I’m sorry for the Gabonese people,” Camacho said.

Monday sees Group B come to a close as Senegal take on Algeria while Zimbabwe face Tunisia.

