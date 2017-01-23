How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Wayne Rooney is now the record goalscorer for both club and country. Normally these is a feat that would elevate a player into legendary status.

However, there doesn't seem to be much being made of Wayne Rooney's achievements, whose goal against Stoke this weekend finally saw him break Sir Bobby Charlton's long standing record at Old Trafford.

And at the age of 31, it's probably fair to assume that he still has a few years left in him to further those records and put him out of sight of the competition for many years to come.

Article continues below

However, Rooney's Man United strike partner Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confessed that he just can't understand why there isn't being more of a fuzz made over the England man's achievements.

The 35-year-old only arrived in the northwest over the summer, but has clearly already been impressed by Rooney, and feels that his talents should be deserving of a lot more respect that they currently receive.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Julio Jones flips in the air - still catches incredible pass

Watch: Julio Jones flips in the air - still catches incredible pass

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Watch: Darren Young tweets footage of his brutal arm injury

Watch: Darren Young tweets footage of his brutal arm injury

Triple H explains just how great Kurt Angle really was

Triple H explains just how great Kurt Angle really was

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Hull City provide update on Ryan Mason’s horrifying head collision with Gary Cahill

Hull City provide update on Ryan Mason’s horrifying head collision with Gary Cahill

“He’s a complete player,” Ibrahimovic said, as per ESPN FC.

“Off the field he’s a real leader and on the field he’s just complete. He helps his teammates well and has that big quality, he knows how to score goals, knows how to assist.

“But he works very hard, he’s got a good attitude and spirit. Everybody knows what Wayne is. But this country has to appreciate him.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

“I don’t see any other strikers like him today. Give me some names. Tell me. And still you’re not happy.”

Rooney has struggled to showcase his best form so far this season, and has just two league goals in 16 Premier League appearances to his name, though half of those appearances have seen him come from off the bench.

However, he should be in line for a start in the EFL Cup this week as United take on Hull on Thursday.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
England Football
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Paris Saint-Germain

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again