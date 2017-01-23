The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Wayne Rooney is now the record goalscorer for both club and country. Normally these is a feat that would elevate a player into legendary status.

However, there doesn't seem to be much being made of Wayne Rooney's achievements, whose goal against Stoke this weekend finally saw him break Sir Bobby Charlton's long standing record at Old Trafford.

And at the age of 31, it's probably fair to assume that he still has a few years left in him to further those records and put him out of sight of the competition for many years to come.

However, Rooney's Man United strike partner Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confessed that he just can't understand why there isn't being more of a fuzz made over the England man's achievements.

The 35-year-old only arrived in the northwest over the summer, but has clearly already been impressed by Rooney, and feels that his talents should be deserving of a lot more respect that they currently receive.

“He’s a complete player,” Ibrahimovic said, as per ESPN FC.

“Off the field he’s a real leader and on the field he’s just complete. He helps his teammates well and has that big quality, he knows how to score goals, knows how to assist.

“But he works very hard, he’s got a good attitude and spirit. Everybody knows what Wayne is. But this country has to appreciate him.

“I don’t see any other strikers like him today. Give me some names. Tell me. And still you’re not happy.”

Rooney has struggled to showcase his best form so far this season, and has just two league goals in 16 Premier League appearances to his name, though half of those appearances have seen him come from off the bench.

However, he should be in line for a start in the EFL Cup this week as United take on Hull on Thursday.

