Marquese Chriss.

Watch: Phoenix Suns rookie Marquese Chriss shows crazy hops with impressive alley-oop dunk

The Phoenix Suns pulled off a shock 115-103 win on the road over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday as they slowly show signs of improving. 

The Arizona-based outfit has the fourth youngest team in the league and there is certainly positive signs for the franchise moving forwards. 

Eric Bledsoe was the star of the night as he had a career-high 40 points, as well as 13 assists. However, the play of the game belonged to rookie Marquese Chriss.

The 19-year-old showed some outrageous athleticism when he threw down a monstrous alley-oop dunk from a TJ Warren lob.

The young power forward has been slowly getting better as he adjusts to his first season in the NBA and this was a glimpse of what he's capable of. 

He put up just four points on the night but this bucket rocked the Air Canada Centre and it even made him flip backward as the force of the dunk saw him land hard on the floor.

After enduring a number of injuries earlier in the campaign to key players, such as starters Warren and Tyson Chandler, Phoenix is gradually making progress.

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns

They have one of the most talented young players in Devin Booker and he and Bledsoe are forming a deadly backcourt duo. They combined for 65 points in the win over the Raptors.

Not many teams will go to Toronto and beat DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry and co. this season. They may only be 15-29 at present and are unlikely to make the playoffs, but the future is looking bright in Phoenix.

