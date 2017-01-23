During his peak years with the England team, Kevin Pietersen was widely regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world,

In that era, Pietersen was one of the few who had the individual ability to take the game away from opponents with one swift innings and across all formats of the sport.

Of course, since the advent of T20, more and more players of a similar ilk have emerged but the former England captain is almost certain to have played a role in inspiring their ascent to the top.

Although Pietersen's international career ended somewhat prematurely over three years ago, the South African-born star still got the chance to battle it out with some of the very best bowlers to grace the game over the last decade.

England are currently touring in India but Pietersen has spent the last month playing for Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League and he recently appeared on the Howie Games podcast to reveal the toughest opponents he has faced.

There will not be too many raised eyebrows at his choice for the best batsmen as the 36-year-old picked out Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis, however, his selection for best bowler was more than a little surprising.

Pietersen has been tested by the likes of Shane Warne, Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan but according to the man himself, controversial Pakistan paceman Mohammad Asif has proven his toughest adversary.

KP was dismissed for a golden duck the first time the pair met at The Oval in 2006, but Asif will be better remembered for being caught up in the spot-fixing scandal four years later.

"The best bowler I faced was Mohammad Asif, the bowler from Pakistan who got done for (spot)-fixing," Pietersen said, as per cricket.com.au.

"Probably not a bad thing because he tormented a lot of batters. "Just his ability to make a batsman feel like the ball was accelerating off the wicket in different directions.

"If I was in good form, he made sure I wasn’t in good form a couple of weeks later after playing him.

"If I wasn’t in good form, I knew I wasn’t in good form after playing him for a couple of weeks during a series."

Asif's last international appearance came against England in 2010 when he, Mohammad Amir and Salman Butt were caught up in a newspaper sting for deliberately bowling no-balls.

He received a five-year ban from the International Cricket Council and also served a one-year prison sentence as his punishment but returned to domestic cricket in Pakistan last October.

At least Pietersen can rest easy knowing he is extremely unlikely to face the 34-year-old again unless they both make incredible returns to the international arena.

