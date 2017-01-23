How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker.

Yaya Toure gives ridiculous verdict on Walker-Sterling penalty incident

Manchester City were once again victims of poor refereeing against Tottenham on Saturday, the Citizens denied a stonewall penalty in the second half.

With the home side 2-0 up and just over 30 minutes remaining, Raheem Sterling was put through on goal but shoved in the back by Kyle Walker inside the 18-yard box.

Much to everyone's surprise, though, Sterling stayed on his feet and fired straight at Huge Lloris, who saved comfortably.

And just to rub salt in the wounds, while Pep Guardiola was raging in his technical area, Tottenham went up the other end and made it 2-1 through Dele Alli.

Son Heung-Min completed the comeback with 13 minutes remaining to make it 2-2, which made for a tense post-match interview with Guardiola.

"The rules here are the rules," he said. "So maybe one day Mike Riley will explain to me. When he is pushed, I don't understand.

"What did Walker say? And for Gundogan against Chelsea? It is the same argument as against Chelsea - we lost as we missed a lot of chances.

"When that happens the influence of the referee is higher. When you score a lot of goals the referee doesn’t matter."

Walker was asked whether his push was intentional after the game and, credit where credit is due, he was completely honest.

WALKER'S PUSH ON STERLING

"I wasn't going to get it otherwise, you just have to put him off as much as possible," Walker told BT Sport. "Hugo made the save as well and we went on to hang on to the draw which I think we deserved in the second half."

In light of Walker's admission, Yaya Toure has given his take on the incident and claimed Sterling should have dived to win the penalty.

More ridiculously, Toure believes Sterling was too honest, almost as if to say that's a bad thing.

"He's too honest. He wants to be proper in these sort of games," the Ivorian said, per the Mirror.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

"If you have a bit of experience like me, you'd maybe dive in that situation and that's maybe what you have to do.

"If the lad's like that, you can't tell him he's wrong, if that's what he tries to do.

"When you see it, he can't miss from there, he was so close and after that Walker pushes him in the back."

Toure has essentially just condoned cheating, even if Sterling should have been awarded a penalty. The 33-year-old can probably expect some backlash for his comments.

