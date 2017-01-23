How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

antoine griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann’s brother’s tweet about Memphis Depay excites Manchester United fans

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United, according to recent reports, are currently leading the way to sign Atletico Madrid’s world-class French forward Antoine Griezmann.

The 25-year-old is arguably the most sought-after player in world football at the moment following an excellent 12 months for both Atleti and France.

Griezmann finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for both the Ballon d’Or and FIFA The Best awards and it’s understood that United are keen to add him to their ranks, even if it means activating his £85.5 million release clause, this summer.

Article continues below

The French star has played down the intense speculation linking him with a move away from the Vicente Calderon. Earlier this month, he told reporters: "I don't like this question [surrounding my future].

"I don't appreciate these type of questions about my future because players like Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi or [Gareth] Bale aren't asked about what is going to happen next year or where they are going to play.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

"That's why I don't like it when they ask me either. I'm happy and enjoying myself at Atletico, don't ask me about my future anymore."

The Spanish newspaper AS, meanwhile, claim Griezmann shouted “This is my house here” - apparently a response to the recent transfer rumours - after scoring Atletico’s equalising goal against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday afternoon.

Athletic Club v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Theo Griezmann's tweet excites United fans

But one player doing little to calm down United supporters is Griezmann’s own brother, Theo.

Many people will already be aware that Theo supports the Red Devils and following his latest tweet about Memphis Depay, he received thousands of retweets, likes and comments from excited United fans.

Posting a photo of Memphis conducting a post-match interview after his debut against Marseille on Sunday evening, Theo wrote: “Sorry Memphis i think old trafford is better ! 🙈🙄“.

United fans react

And here’s how United fans reacted…

Antoine might be having a few words with his bro this week…

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Paul Pogba
Manchester United

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again