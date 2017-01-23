Manchester United, according to recent reports, are currently leading the way to sign Atletico Madrid’s world-class French forward Antoine Griezmann.

The 25-year-old is arguably the most sought-after player in world football at the moment following an excellent 12 months for both Atleti and France.

Griezmann finished third behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for both the Ballon d’Or and FIFA The Best awards and it’s understood that United are keen to add him to their ranks, even if it means activating his £85.5 million release clause, this summer.

The French star has played down the intense speculation linking him with a move away from the Vicente Calderon. Earlier this month, he told reporters: "I don't like this question [surrounding my future].

"I don't appreciate these type of questions about my future because players like Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi or [Gareth] Bale aren't asked about what is going to happen next year or where they are going to play.

"That's why I don't like it when they ask me either. I'm happy and enjoying myself at Atletico, don't ask me about my future anymore."

The Spanish newspaper AS, meanwhile, claim Griezmann shouted “This is my house here” - apparently a response to the recent transfer rumours - after scoring Atletico’s equalising goal against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Sunday afternoon.

Theo Griezmann's tweet excites United fans

But one player doing little to calm down United supporters is Griezmann’s own brother, Theo.

Many people will already be aware that Theo supports the Red Devils and following his latest tweet about Memphis Depay, he received thousands of retweets, likes and comments from excited United fans.

Posting a photo of Memphis conducting a post-match interview after his debut against Marseille on Sunday evening, Theo wrote: “Sorry Memphis i think old trafford is better ! 🙈🙄“.

United fans react

And here’s how United fans reacted…

Antoine might be having a few words with his bro this week…

