The top 10 most creative players in Europe this season

There's a lot of creative players plying their trade across Europe's top divisions this season, and it seems that the most creative is housed in the Premier League.

In fact, seven of the most creative players on the continent are playing in the Premier League, showing just how exciting it really is.

But one club will have more cause for celebration at the stats, as not one but two of their players make the list, with one coming out on top!

Alexis Sanchez, as usual, has been in terrific form for Arsenal this season, and since being moved into the middle of the park he's added a whole new dimension to Arsene Wenger's plan of attack.

And alongside him, Mesut Ozil has shown his influence, too, though he's still not managed to recapture the same form he displayed last year in terms of his generosity.

But their presence in the list is yet another reason why the club must go all out to tie them to new contracts.

Elsewhere in the list, there is room for players from Spurs, Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Chelsea, which goes on to prove that the quality of the English top flight is getting better and better.

See who make up the complete rankings below...

Lorenzo Insigne - Napoli

Chances created: 38

The Italian international has become an important player for Napoli since breaking through from their youth team in 2009 and has even chipped in with five goals so far this term.

Eden Hazard - Chelsea

Chances created: 40

Now back to his best after a poor season last term, and it seems he's making up for lost time with his performances.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Mesut Ozil - Arsenal

Chances created: 41

Ozil's assist ratio may not be on par with last season, but he's still a crucial component of a talented Arsenal side that should be giving the league title a serious shot.

Paul Pogba - Manchester United

Chances created: 41

Pogba has come in for some serious criticism this season following his world record move back to Old Trafford, but this shows he's not been a slouch in creating chances, even though only four of them have ended in assists and six as goals.

Christian Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur

Chances created: 42

Still a key man for Tottenham, though the burden has been lifted from his shoulders thanks to the emergence of Dele Alli.

SSC Napoli v Pescara Calcio - Serie A

Marek Hamsik - Napoli

Chances created: 44

The second Napoli player on the list, and it's no surprise to see him here. He's been the club's best player for years and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Chances created: 45

One of the few bright sparks for Pep Guardiola's poor start to life at the Etihad. He's quickly becoming one of the most exciting players in England thanks to his vision and dynamic runs.

Mohamed Salah - Roma

Chances created: 45

Another Chelsea flop, the Egyptian looks a million miles from the player he was at Stamford Bridge. His entry also strikes another blow for critics claiming Italian football is too defensive.

Roberto Firmino - Liverpool

Chances created: 45

He's been crucial for Jurgen Klopp, who is starting to get the best out of him. Not quite a striker, not quite an attacking midfielder – the Brazilian truly is an enigma of the modern game.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Alexis Sanchez - Arsenal

Chances created: 58

Not only the most creative player in Europe, but one of the best, too. He'll no doubt have plenty of admirers should Arsenal fail to tie him down.

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Alexis Sanchez
Mesut Özil
Liverpool
Chelsea
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Paul Pogba
Manchester United

