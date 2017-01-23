For some players, heavy transfer speculation about their future at their current club can have a detrimental effect on how they perform on the pitch.

Not Antoine Griezmann, though, as the constant newspaper talk linking him with a move to Manchester United has only stirred the French forward into action.

He was on hand to score a delightful finish and cruelly had another stunner ruled out for offside in Atletico Madrid's 2-2 draw Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Bilbao had jumped into a 2-1 lead with over half an hour to play before Griezmann struck home an equaliser from long range in the 80th minute.

As Atletico were keen to avoid losing even more ground on La Liga's top three, Griezmann and co. were reluctant to take up too much time celebrating in the hope they could nick a winner.

But even as Griezmann retreated back to his own half he was still able to spot camera pointing directly at him and issue a message, potentially to those who think he could be on the move in the near future.

You can see Griezmann's wonderful strike and his celebration in the video below (skip to 5:10) where, according to Spanish publication AS, it is believed the 25-year-old said: "C'est ma maison ici!"

That translates to: "This is my house here!” which, combined with a gesture of pointing to the ground, might reassure his current fans at Atletico and get a few Man United supporters concerned the French star will not be joining the likes of Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic after all.

That follows a couple of weeks where all the indications have hinted towards a deal being agreed.

Even Griezmann's current boss, Diego Simeone provided an exciting update by claiming he would not stand in the way of his star should he want to leave.

However, for now it would appear Griezmann has directed his focus solely on the task at hand.

Simeone's men are eight points behind Real Madrid at the top of La Liga after 19 matches.

But yesterday's draw means they finished the weekend level on points with fifth-placed Real Sociedad and could face a tough fight to stay in the top four.

