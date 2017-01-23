Arsenal just love to make things hard for themselves, don't they?

Victory was essential against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all dropping points.

Results around them meant Arsenal could move into second with a win, and while they did just that, it was by no means easy.

Article continues below

The Gunners looked to be cruising when Shkodran Mustafi's header gave them a 59th-minute lead, but just six minutes later, they were down to 10 men.

A dangerous challenge from Granit Xhaka - surprise, surprise - saw the Swiss midfielder given a straight red card with over a quarter of the game remaining.

Article continues below

It was all hands on deck for Arsenal thereafter, though they coped well with Burnley's pressure and were edging closer to an important win.

But then, disaster. Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes inside the 18-yard box to give away an injury-time penalty, which Andre Gray converted.

That wasn't the end of the drama, though. In the 97th minute, Laurent Koscielny won a penalty of his own and Alexis Sanchez beat Tom Heaton with a delightful panenka to secure all three points.

It was a win that could prove vital to Arsenal's title hopes, but a rather embarrassing statistic involving their starting XI has now emerged.

For the 149th time in the Premier League era, not a single English player featured in Arsenal's starting line-up.

Worse still, the Gunners have fielded an all-foreign XI 27 times more than every Premier League team in history COMBINED. So much for the 'English' Premier League.

Only three English players made Arsenal's matchday squad - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs - while Theo Walcott is currently out injured.

Back to the Burnley win, even Arsene Wenger was embroiled in controversy, with the Frenchman pushing a fourth official after being sent from the touchline.

"I regret everything. I should have shut up and gone in and gone home, basically," he said, per Sky Sports. "I apologise for that. There's nothing bad.

"I said something you hear every day in football but nine times out of 10 you're not sent to the stand for that. But if I am, I am and I should have shut up completely."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms