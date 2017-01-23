How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Football

Arsenal.

Arsenal have done something 27 times more than every team in PL history combined

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Arsenal just love to make things hard for themselves, don't they?

Victory was essential against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United all dropping points.

Results around them meant Arsenal could move into second with a win, and while they did just that, it was by no means easy.

Article continues below

The Gunners looked to be cruising when Shkodran Mustafi's header gave them a 59th-minute lead, but just six minutes later, they were down to 10 men.

A dangerous challenge from Granit Xhaka - surprise, surprise - saw the Swiss midfielder given a straight red card with over a quarter of the game remaining.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

It was all hands on deck for Arsenal thereafter, though they coped well with Burnley's pressure and were edging closer to an important win.

But then, disaster. Francis Coquelin tripped Ashley Barnes inside the 18-yard box to give away an injury-time penalty, which Andre Gray converted.

That wasn't the end of the drama, though. In the 97th minute, Laurent Koscielny won a penalty of his own and Alexis Sanchez beat Tom Heaton with a delightful panenka to secure all three points.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

It was a win that could prove vital to Arsenal's title hopes, but a rather embarrassing statistic involving their starting XI has now emerged.

For the 149th time in the Premier League era, not a single English player featured in Arsenal's starting line-up.

Worse still, the Gunners have fielded an all-foreign XI 27 times more than every Premier League team in history COMBINED. So much for the 'English' Premier League.

Only three English players made Arsenal's matchday squad - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Danny Welbeck and Kieran Gibbs - while Theo Walcott is currently out injured.

Back to the Burnley win, even Arsene Wenger was embroiled in controversy, with the Frenchman pushing a fourth official after being sent from the touchline.

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

"I regret everything. I should have shut up and gone in and gone home, basically," he said, per Sky Sports. "I apologise for that. There's nothing bad.

"I said something you hear every day in football but nine times out of 10 you're not sent to the stand for that. But if I am, I am and I should have shut up completely."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Alexis Sanchez
Mesut Özil
Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry
UEFA Champions League
Football
Premier League
Arsenal
Theo Walcott

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again