Wayne Rooney has been heavily criticised by some Manchester United supporters over recent years because, like every other ageing footballer, he’s started to decline as he reaches the latter stages of his illustrious career.

Some United fans also haven’t forgiven Rooney - not properly, anyway - for asking to leave United back in October 2010. That he seriously considered the idea of joining Manchester City, according to reliable reports at the time, made the situation 10 times worse in the eyes of the Old Trafford faithful.

Rooney issued a public apology a week later, insisting he would have left England had his wish been granted, but the whole episode left a sour taste in the mouths of the United faithful.

Some United supporters still use that as a stick to beat Rooney with, particularly when his performance levels dip, although there’s no doubt that the club’s new all-time top goalscorer isn’t the player he once was.

Rooney terrorised defenders during the first ten years of his career with his power and pace but now plays with much less dynamism.

This lad isn't a fan of Rooney

Some United supporters believe the club would be better off without the 31-year-old, who’s reportedly picking up £300,000 a week at Old Trafford after signing a lucrative new contract extension during David Moyes’s ill-fated tenure, including this lad…

p1b75kbfovgov10t8a8achorq99.jpg

The young United fan in question is a YouTuber with 64,000 subscribers - no, we’re not sure how, either - and he was live-streaming his thoughts during United’s clash with Stoke City at the weekend.

He was busy moaning about Rooney when the England international slammed home his stunning equaliser, breaking Sir Bobby Charlton’s long-standing record in the process.

Stoke City v Manchester United - Premier League

The fan insisted he was happy with the fact United had just rescued a point, and that Rooney had finally netted his 250th goal for the club. but he could have told his face that.

He looked a bit embarrassed, to be honest.

Video: Rooney embarrasses United fan

You can see the amusing moment here…

