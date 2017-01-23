Ronnie O'Sullivan makes history with seventh Masters title

Ronnie O'Sullivan defeated Joe Perry to register his seventh Masters title in the final at London's Alexandra Palace, reports BBC.

Coming from behind to win 10-7, the 41-year-old not only managed to defend his crown from last year but also leapfrogged Stephen Hendry, who holds six titles to his name.

Perry missed the opportunity to extend his early advantage of 4-1, missing a straightforward red.

He paid the price as O'Sullivan clinched seven consecutive frames to move 8-4 ahead before Perry clawed back with breaks of 117 and 92.

Victory for O'Sullivan handed him the newly named Paul Hunter trophy - in honor of the three-time champion who died of cancer in 2006 aged 27 - including the £200,000 prize money.

This much needed win helped the man from the west Midlands end an unwanted run of three defeats in finals this season.

The world number 13 had his say on his historic triumph and admitted that he was lucky to win the match following Perry's early lead.

"Joe played a brilliant tournament, a really good match and he should've beaten me. I got lucky - I stole it," said O'Sullivan.

"Joe will come again and he is a tough competitor. I'm just relieved to have got over the line. The fans have been unbelievable and I really enjoyed this week.

"It is great to get some records, I still have the World Championship one to get.

"When I was younger I was just happy to win one, so to win seven, someone up there is looking after me."

O'Sullivan had to navigate past a few tricky encounters on his way to the championship final , including a virus during his first-round final-frame win over Liang Wenbo.

'The Rocket' also had to deal with a broken cue tip in the semi-final against Marco Fu, which he claimed was the "best match he has ever won."

In the final, he managed to level the game at 4-4 at the stroke of interval followed by a 32-minute ninth frame win which moved him ahead of Perry for the first time in the game.

With the 42-year-old fighting back, O'Sullivan made breaks of 85, 68 and 112 - his 859th century of his career.

After winning a tactical final frame the Brit claimed his 17th Triple Crown title, adding to his trophy collection of five World and five UK Championships whereby bringing him to just one behind Hendry's record of 18.

Late comeback denied

Perry relinquished the chance to take the game away from O'Sullivan at 4-1 and even a late comeback effort was not enough to stop his opponent from winning the game.

The 2015 Players Champion reflected on his performance: "I've proved a lot, that there is still some life left in me and it has given me the belief to go on and win a big one.

"At 4-1 up I got a bit carried away and it was not until I was 8-4 down I thought, 'I'm going for it'.

"It's given me the taste to go for more finals, it's a great feeling to be involved and you take snooker up for nights like this.

"Fair play to Ronnie, even when he is not at his best he is still amazing."

