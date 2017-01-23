Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Atlanta’s football club is the champion of the NFC conference and headed to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1999.

Green Bay entered Atlanta as a minor underdog and were run out of the Georgia dome as nothing seemed to be clicking for them on offense in the early going.

There was another reason for fans of the Dirty Birds to be hopeful before the game, they had the Nature Boy himself in their corner.

Earlier this week, he posted a video of himself decked out in Falcons gear hyping up the team before their big matchup and he even included a modified version of his catchphrase: “To be the team, you’ve got to beat the team.”

He upped the ante by showing up to a practice the day before the big game and got the squad charged up in person.

The entire team circled around the WWE legend as he went through his normal routine as they responded with ‘Woo’ in unison before they all came together to break the huddle.

Definitely a fun moment for all the players and coaches, including quarterback Matt Ryan who must have had some of Flair’s swagger rub off on him as he rushed for his first touchdown on the ground since 2012.

Now that Atlanta has punched their ticket, who knows what the 67-year-old has planned for the championship round, but you can bet he will be styling and profiling somewhere on the Falcons’ side during the big game.

