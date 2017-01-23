Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kobe Bryant.

Kobe Bryant explains how he is willing to help the Lakers this season

Jeanie Buss recently reached out to Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson for consultation on the storied franchise’s future.

Now that speculation about the future of the club is raging again amid a fall off from their great start to the season, another Purple and Gold legend wants to step in and help.

Kobe Bryant offered a helping hand to the organisation that helped him become a world-wide star on Stephen A. Smith’s radio show on ESPN.

“I’m always around behind the scenes for Jeanie, Jimmy, and the entire Buss family if they need assistance or if it be to reach out or call for advice and things of that nature.

“Now, being front and center about it, it’s not something that is really my cup of tea. I’d rather be behind the scenes and focus on the content I’m creating because that’s where my passion truly lies, but the Buss family knows that I’m always a phone call away.”

After meeting with Johnson, it seems as though Buss is gathering all of necessary information to make a decision about her brother Jim Buss when the time comes at the end of the season.

She has said that everything will be evaluated at season’s end and that means even the team brass. Kobe might get that call at the end of the season when the time is right, but for Laker fans, hopefully the team can dig themselves out and have a much brighter outlook.

Kobe Bryant

