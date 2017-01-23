Heading into their matchup with the 16-31 Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks were 14-29 on the year.

On paper, the matchup wasn’t great.

Both teams were playing largely uninspiring ball over the past few weeks.

However, unlikely history was made when the home team Mavericks played so well (and the Lakers played so poorly) that it set the Laker’s all-time record for their worst loss ever.

As in, the worst loss in the storied history of the franchise. Dallas won 122-73.

In the loss, the Lakers shot just 38.4 percent (28-of-73) from the field including 3-of-21 from three-point range (14.3 percent). They also had 17 turnovers compared to just 11 assists. Conversely, the Mavericks shot 49.4 percent from the field (43-of-87), went 17-of-39 from three (43.6 percent) and recorded 10 turnovers compared to 27 assists.

It was night and day.

As you might imagine, first-year Lakers head coach Luke Walton was not happy after the game.

"We didn't show up to play, honestly, which is frustrating," he noted to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. "Honestly, it's embarrassing for us as a team and for us as an organization, for our Laker fans that are so good to us.”

Walton admitted that at this point, development is more important than wins and losses.

"Again, at this point it is not about every night going out and winning. It is playing a certain style that allows you a chance to win while we are trying to build this thing. It's about getting better and building on games like our last game, and not being satisfied with it.”

It really came down to one factor, and it wasn’t the talent level.

"The effort just wasn't there tonight, which I don't understand. I love our group of guys and I know we are going to bring it next game, but that's not who we are. It was frustrating tonight."

The previous worst margin of defeat in Lakers history was 48 (123-75) which came against the Utah Jazz last March.

The Lakers (16-32) have lost six of their last seven games as they look to turn around their season from a developmental perspective.

Oddly enough, the game came on the 11-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s famed 81-point game against the Toronto Raptors.