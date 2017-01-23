How should West Ham treat Dimitri Payet now he is refusing to play for the club? Have your say by becoming a writer NOW!: http://gms.to/writenow

Formula 1

Bernie Ecclestone.

Bernie Ecclestone to make decision on future as F1 chief this week

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Bernie Ecclestone has revealed that he could leave his post as F1 chief executive as soon as this week, according to a report on the BBC.

Citing a source close to the 86-year-old, he could be about to step away from the sport he has been involved with for the past 40 years.

The BBC claim that Formula 1 is on the verge of being taken over by US company Liberty Media for a fee of $8bn (£6.5bn), but with the inevitable revamp that would come with the sport he feels that he will be pushed to the side sooner or later.

Article continues below

Ecclestone had claimed back in September (as per BBC) that he had been asked to remain in his position for another three years, but Liberty already have former 21st Century Fox executive Chase Carey as their chairman of F1.

Not only that, a number of F1 sources are claiming that Sean Bratches – a former executive at television network ESPN – is set to be appointed as one of Liberty's commercial heads.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Watch: Atlanta Falcons corner turns in Oscar-worthy flop on Aaron Rodgers

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Seattle Seahawks may lose draft pick for bizarre reason

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: Ric Flair brilliantly motivated Atlanta Falcons before NFC Championship game

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

The one thing about Wayne Rooney that Zlatan Ibrahimovic doesn't understand

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

Watch: Lionel Messi produced one of the best individual performances of the season vs Eibar

And just to make even less wiggle room for Ecclestone, the report also claims that they are due to bring in former Mercedes team boss and Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn to take up a role in charge of relations.

Because of this, sources close to Ecclestone do not believe that he would take up an honorary presidential position if it were to be offered to him.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Practice

Currently, he is on a skiing holiday, but it is thought that he will make an announcement stating that he will leave his post by the end of the week, and should that not happen, it is predicted that he will be gone by the end of the month.

The buyout by Liberty is on course to be completed by the end of the first financial quarter this year, as all that remains to be done is finalising the financial details.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again