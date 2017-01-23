Bernie Ecclestone to make decision on future as F1 chief this week

Bernie Ecclestone has revealed that he could leave his post as F1 chief executive as soon as this week, according to a report on the BBC.

Citing a source close to the 86-year-old, he could be about to step away from the sport he has been involved with for the past 40 years.

The BBC claim that Formula 1 is on the verge of being taken over by US company Liberty Media for a fee of $8bn (£6.5bn), but with the inevitable revamp that would come with the sport he feels that he will be pushed to the side sooner or later.

Ecclestone had claimed back in September (as per BBC) that he had been asked to remain in his position for another three years, but Liberty already have former 21st Century Fox executive Chase Carey as their chairman of F1.

Not only that, a number of F1 sources are claiming that Sean Bratches – a former executive at television network ESPN – is set to be appointed as one of Liberty's commercial heads.

And just to make even less wiggle room for Ecclestone, the report also claims that they are due to bring in former Mercedes team boss and Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn to take up a role in charge of relations.

Because of this, sources close to Ecclestone do not believe that he would take up an honorary presidential position if it were to be offered to him.

Currently, he is on a skiing holiday, but it is thought that he will make an announcement stating that he will leave his post by the end of the week, and should that not happen, it is predicted that he will be gone by the end of the month.

The buyout by Liberty is on course to be completed by the end of the first financial quarter this year, as all that remains to be done is finalising the financial details.

