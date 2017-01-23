Boxing fans were excited by the possibility of Amir Khan and Kell Brook going head-to-head this summer.

Last month, Eddie Hearn spoke of a ’real desire’ to get the fight on, but conceded there was ‘a long way to go’ before an agreement would be reached.

However, talks have now broken down over the purse split, according to the Mirror, with Brook reportedly after 50 per cent of the cash.

Promoter Hearn confirmed the news on Twitter this morning, responding to a question wondering if Khan wants the fight to go ahead by Brook doesn’t.

“[Khan] is correct,” Hearn tweeted, “at 70-30 we don't want the fight”.

Khan and Brook get into Twitter spat

Khan, who was beaten by Canelo Alvarez in his last fight last May, then replied to Hearn’s tweet with the following message: “Eddie I'm the A side and you and kell know he will make more then he did against GGG. Don't you agree.”

Khan reckons that even with a 70-30 split in his favour, Brook will make more money than when he was beaten by the middleweight champion Gennady Golvokin back in September.

But Brook wasn’t exactly thrilled with that response from Khan.

“Who da f@ck is that guy! ✊🏼💦” he replied to the 30-year-old Bolton-born fighter.

Khan then owned his preferred next opponent by pointing out, with the aid of a screenshot, he boasts a net worth of $30 million.

"I'm this guy below!" he tweeted. "Now get the Fu@k in the que. fight your mandatory for $1m 😂

My offers to to good. Take it or leave it!"

Not the classiest of moves but effective nevertheless.

In fairness to Brook, his response to that tweet was pretty funny.

“Sorry - I was getting you confused with this guy,” Brook posted, alongside a photo of Khan flat out on the canvas after getting knocked out.

Expect this one to rumble on and on.

