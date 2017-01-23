Watch: The Miz perfectly trolled Daniel Bryan at WWE live event

Daniel Bryan and The Miz are no strangers to conflict with each other as last year saw them both have heated confrontations during WWE programming.

The most obvious example of this was their argument during Talking Smack in December as both men discussed their general dislike for each other and hashed it out with the cameras rolling.

Bryan took aim at The Miz’s work ethic and said that for the most part he was a lazy performer that needed the prodding that he provided to gain the advantages that he enjoys currently.

Needless to say, the WWE star didn’t enjoy hearing that from the general manager and proceeded to take shots at his counterpart’s managerial duties and said that the locker room thought he was doing a terrible job with SmackDown.

Both men’s feud doesn’t look to be settling down anytime soon as it looks like The Miz is still using Bryan’s moves in the ring as a recent video on WWE’s Twitter highlighted.

In a match with Apollo Crews, The Miz decided to open up his old bag of tricks and have the crowd do Bryan’s signature “YES!” chant along with him in slow motion as he milked the moment for all that it was worth.

Then, he used the consecutive kicks that the SmackDown general manager made famous to set himself up for a victory, although Crews kicked out.

Dayton might have gotten a taste of their rivalry, but chances are they will not be the last crowd to see this sort of stuff as we head toward WrestleMania.

