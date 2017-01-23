Arsenal may have escaped from Sunday's dramatic clash against Burnley with three points but they could suffer from the ill effects in the games to come.

As well as Granit Xhaka picking up his third red card of the season, Arsene Wenger was also dismissed from the dugout in the last few minutes.

Wenger understandably thought his side had dropped two points following Jon Moss' decision to award Burnley a penalty in the 93rd minute after Shkodran Mustafi had earlier opened the scoring.

Despite replays showing Francis Coquelin clearly trip Ashley Barnes inside the box, the Arsenal boss was incensed with the decision.

After remonstrating with the fourth official Anthony Taylor, Wenger was then sent to the stands by Moss.

But the commotion didn't end there as he then tried to watch the final stages from the tunnel and appeared to push Taylor once he was ushered further away from the action.

Wenger is yet to learn his punishment for his behaviour, although most are expecting a hefty touchline ban for the push alone.

But it might get even worse if what the Evening Standard have claimed Wenger said to Moss also proves to be correct.

They believe Arsenal's long-serving manager branded Moss a 'cheat' - an accusation that is unlikely to go down well with the Football Association.

After the game, Wenger did not reveal exactly what he had said in the heat of the moment but did admit to being in the wrong.

“It was nothing bad. I said something that you hear every day in football but overall nine times out of 10, you’re not sent to the stands for that," Wenger said.

“I was sent to the stands. I thought I could watch it from the corridor, you know. I went inside and watched it on television.

“I regret everything. I should have shut up, gone in and gone home, basically. I apologise for that.”

Wenger's behaviour looked even more embarrassing given the controversy surrounding Moss' call to award the Gunners a penalty of their own in the dying seconds.

Ben Mee's foot was clearly too high when he made contact with Laurent Koscielny but replays revealed that the French defender may have actually been in an offside position when the ball had been delivered into the box.

Wenger's hopes now rest on Moss' post-match report which should explain what happened in detail, only then will the FA decide how to act.

